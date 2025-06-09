How to increase circuit power in Dune: Awakening
Keep all your stations running, if you can afford it.
Once you start unlocking various fabricators, blood purifiers, and other handy facilities in Dune: Awakening, you'll quickly max out your base's power. When your humble fuel cell generator just can't cut it, your entire base will power down and you won't be able to use any of your facilities. So, you'll need to increase circuit power as you expand your base.
Thankfully, getting more power to your base is remarkably simple to do, so long as you have the resources to pull it off. Below, I'll go over what you need to do to get more electricity flowing through your desert dwelling, and a handy trick to keep the costs down.
How to increase circuit power in Dune: Awakening
Increasing your circuit power is as easy as building another fuel-powered generator. One basic generator gives you a max power usage of 75, but a second generator raises this to 150. Theoretically, you can just build as many generators as you need. However, each generator needs fuel cells to be actively run, meaning you'll burn through the resource twice as fast.
Early on, when resources are more limited, I recommend that you only power this second generator when you need it. You won't need access to all your different machines at all times, so just keep one generator (enough to keep the basic facilities running) fueled. When you need more power, chuck a fuel cell or two into the second generator to temporarily raise your power limit.
You can disable facilities by interacting with them and selecting the "general settings" tab, which is also where you can manage access permissions if you're playing Dune: Awakening multiplayer.
As you progress through the game and unlock more powerful generators, circuit power becomes less of an issue, so this is more important early on. This is especially true if you're playing with an unlocked research menu like I am, and couldn't resist constructing every new machine and maxing out my power generation well ahead of time.
