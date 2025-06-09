Where to find the minimic film in Dune: Awakening
Track down Chinara's minimic film in Imperial Testing Station No.2.
While crossing the arid dunes of the Hagga Basin in Dune: Awakening, you're likely to run into Derek Chinara, a planetologist camping out above the Imperial Testing Station No.2. He'll send you into the enemy-infested base to find minimic film, and in return, he'll teach you all about planetology.
This dark and dusty base is already confusing enough, but the Minimic Film Recovery contract is only made more complicated by the fact that the item you need to loot isn't actually called minimic film. In the Dune universe, minimic film is basically a storage method for data. What you're actually looking for are the Imperial Testing Station Records.
Where to find the minimic film in Dune: Awakening
The minimic film you're looking for is the Imperial Testing Station Records item near the end of the Imperial Testing Station No.2 facility, in a hidden room on the bottom floor before the boss fight. There are lots of enemies throughout the facility that you'll have to fight along the way, so don't forget to bring a gun and plenty of bandages.
Enter Imperial Testing Station No.2 and continue down the hallways until you reach a large red hologram, the solido projection of Dr Romil Greer (they'll begin to talk, so they're hard to miss). As shown in the video below, here's what you'll need to do next to find it:
- Take the corridor to the left and keep going through the two small rooms until you reach a large circular room with a tree in the centre and stone pillars around the room.
- Head down the spiral stairs in the middle of the room to access the lower level and take the doorway leading north which leads to the final boss arena.
- Just as you enter this corridor, turn right, where you'll find what looks like an orange glowing book on a black bookcase.
- Interact with this to open a secret room where you can grab the Imperial Testing Station Records from a crate on the desk.
Once you've got the minimic film, you just need to report back to Derek Chinara on the mountain directly above the station. While you're in the facility though, you might as well finish it. All you'll need to do is collect the nearby identification band to access the boss room, kill them, claim your prize, and head on outside.
In return for the Imperial Testing Station Records minimic film, you'll unlock the planetologist skill tree, 700 XP, and 2,000 solari, which is quite a nice payout for completing the quest, on top of all the spoils from the base itself. If unlocking a new skill tree by exploring comes as a surprise, then you'll want to find all the Dune: Awakening trainer locations, as these unique NPCs each have a skill tree to give you.
