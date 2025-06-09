Once you reach Griffon's Reach tradepost in Dune: Awakening, you'll be prompted to pick up a bunch of contracts—side quests that reward you with some XP and solari—including Scrap Mettle: Wrecking Crew. To complete this contract, you need to find a Holtzman Amplifier, and while you're told you need to search the wreck of the Alcyon in Hagga Basin, it's far from clear what you're actually looking for.

The Alcyon is packed with enemies, so bring bandages, a powerful weapon, and some strong armour. If you've already cleared it out, then chances are you've walked right by what you need without even realising it. So, here's what you need to do to grab the Amplifier and complete the contract.

Where to find the Holtzman Amplifier in Dune: Awakening

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Funcom) (Image credit: Funcom)

The Holtzman Amplifier you need to find to complete the Scrap Mettle: Wrecking Crew is in the control room at the far end of the Alcyon. Fight your way through the ship until you reach what looks like the bridge of the vessel, with a bunch of control panels and a desk with a hologram of Arrakis. The Holtzman Amplifier is tucked in amongst the various boxes at the back of the room, under the mural by the hologram.

Once you've grabbed the Holtzman Amplifier, you're free to leave the wreck of the Alcyon and deliver it to the contract board at Griffon's Reach tradepost to complete this mission. However, you might as well clear out the wreckage first, as you'll find the Kaleff's Drinker unique knife in a chest, alongside valuable resources like plasteel microflora fibre and mechanical parts. Plus, the Wreck of the Alcyon main quest requires you to clear it out anyhow, so why not tick off two sandworms with one stone?