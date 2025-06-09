Where to find the Holtzman Amplifier in Dune: Awakening
Find this contract item to complete the Scrap Mettle: Wrecking Crew quest.
Once you reach Griffon's Reach tradepost in Dune: Awakening, you'll be prompted to pick up a bunch of contracts—side quests that reward you with some XP and solari—including Scrap Mettle: Wrecking Crew. To complete this contract, you need to find a Holtzman Amplifier, and while you're told you need to search the wreck of the Alcyon in Hagga Basin, it's far from clear what you're actually looking for.
The Alcyon is packed with enemies, so bring bandages, a powerful weapon, and some strong armour. If you've already cleared it out, then chances are you've walked right by what you need without even realising it. So, here's what you need to do to grab the Amplifier and complete the contract.
Where to find the Holtzman Amplifier in Dune: Awakening
The Holtzman Amplifier you need to find to complete the Scrap Mettle: Wrecking Crew is in the control room at the far end of the Alcyon. Fight your way through the ship until you reach what looks like the bridge of the vessel, with a bunch of control panels and a desk with a hologram of Arrakis. The Holtzman Amplifier is tucked in amongst the various boxes at the back of the room, under the mural by the hologram.
Once you've grabbed the Holtzman Amplifier, you're free to leave the wreck of the Alcyon and deliver it to the contract board at Griffon's Reach tradepost to complete this mission. However, you might as well clear out the wreckage first, as you'll find the Kaleff's Drinker unique knife in a chest, alongside valuable resources like plasteel microflora fibre and mechanical parts. Plus, the Wreck of the Alcyon main quest requires you to clear it out anyhow, so why not tick off two sandworms with one stone?
Dune: Awakening guide: All our tips and tricks
Dune: Awakening Trial of Aql locations: Spicy
Dune: Awakening trainer locations: Basic and advanced mentors
Dune: Awakening sandbike: Get your first ride
Dune: Awakening fast travel: Arrakis taxis
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.