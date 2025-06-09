Most materials in Dune: Awakening are easy enough to find and harvest, not least because they respawn so frequently. However, spice sand is much more complicated as it requires a specific tool to harvest and is easy to miss if you don't know what you're looking for.

Sending you out into the worm-infested dunes, spice sand, and its less psychedelic counterpart, flour sand, can be dangerous to collect. I recommend you have a vehicle at the ready, like a sandbike, so you can grab what you need before zooming away.

How to get spice sand in Dune: Awakening

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Funcom) (Image credit: Funcom)

You can find spice sand in large patches of dark sand out in the open dunes. Since it often resembles a crater with a scorch mark or a blast zone from explosives, chances are you've walked right past spice sand before. It's also not available in the starting area of the Hagga Basin, so you'll need to enter the second region of Vermillius Gap before you start seeing spice sand.

You'll need a static compactor to harvest spice sand, an iron-quality schematic unlocked by tracking down the Second Trial of Aql location. To craft the static compactor, you'll need:

Ten iron ingots

Seven EMF generators

While iron is only available from Vermillius Gap onwards, you can find EMF generators in basically all moisture-sealed caves. Like other tools, you'll need a power pack to fuel the static compactor.

To actually harvest spice sand, grab your static compactor, approach these spice-laden sand patches, and then point and shoot the compactor at the sand to clump it together so you can gather it.

Since spice sand is generally found in the open expanses of the dunes, you're extremely vulnerable. You'll stick out like a sore thumb to other players, and any noise will attract the sandworms, so get in and out as fast as you can to avoid being a tasty snack.