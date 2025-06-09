How to get spice sand in Dune: Awakening
Search through grains of sand for these spicy specks.
Most materials in Dune: Awakening are easy enough to find and harvest, not least because they respawn so frequently. However, spice sand is much more complicated as it requires a specific tool to harvest and is easy to miss if you don't know what you're looking for.
Sending you out into the worm-infested dunes, spice sand, and its less psychedelic counterpart, flour sand, can be dangerous to collect. I recommend you have a vehicle at the ready, like a sandbike, so you can grab what you need before zooming away.
How to get spice sand in Dune: Awakening
You can find spice sand in large patches of dark sand out in the open dunes. Since it often resembles a crater with a scorch mark or a blast zone from explosives, chances are you've walked right past spice sand before. It's also not available in the starting area of the Hagga Basin, so you'll need to enter the second region of Vermillius Gap before you start seeing spice sand.
You'll need a static compactor to harvest spice sand, an iron-quality schematic unlocked by tracking down the Second Trial of Aql location. To craft the static compactor, you'll need:
- Ten iron ingots
- Seven EMF generators
While iron is only available from Vermillius Gap onwards, you can find EMF generators in basically all moisture-sealed caves. Like other tools, you'll need a power pack to fuel the static compactor.
To actually harvest spice sand, grab your static compactor, approach these spice-laden sand patches, and then point and shoot the compactor at the sand to clump it together so you can gather it.
Since spice sand is generally found in the open expanses of the dunes, you're extremely vulnerable. You'll stick out like a sore thumb to other players, and any noise will attract the sandworms, so get in and out as fast as you can to avoid being a tasty snack.
Dune: Awakening guide: All our tips and tricks
Dune: Awakening Trial of Aql locations: Spicy
Dune: Awakening trainer locations: Basic and advanced mentors
Dune: Awakening sandbike: Get your first ride
Dune: Awakening fast travel: Arrakis taxis
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.