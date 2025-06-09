How to get a worm tooth in Dune: Awakening
Use this special material to craft your very own Crysknife.
If there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that worms shouldn't have teeth, but you'll need to track one down in Dune: Awakening no matter how upsetting that idea is. The worm tooth is a key material for crafting the Unfixed Crysknife, a powerful melee weapon you'll unlock by completing the fourth of the Trials of Aql.
Now, you might be standing in the desert staring at a breaching Sandworm, wondering: "How do I get this big fella to part with one of his chompers?" As you might have guessed, killing a Sandworm is out of the question, but there is another way you can grab a worm tooth for yourself. That said, you're not going to like it.
How to get a worm tooth in Dune: Awakening
There's only one way to get a worm tooth in Dune: Awakening, and it requires you to get eaten by a Sandworm. In case you've somehow managed to miss them, these giant predators burst from the sand in open areas if you make too much noise running around—you'll see a little Sandworm symbol and a vibration level appear on your screen if you're in the right place.
Before you hurl yourself into a Sandworm's maw, make sure to place all of your equipment safely in your hideout and also whack down a respawn beacon there so you'll appear afterwards. Just like sandstorms, if you get eaten by a Sandworm in Dune: Awakening, you lose everything you were carrying, so you'll want to remove the possibility entirely. Make sure to leave your sandbike behind, too, if you've got one.
Now run out onto the sand and make some noise. Before long, a worm will breach and gobble you up. When you awaken, check your inventory to find your very own worm tooth. I've always gotten a worm tooth from being eaten, but maybe I got lucky. If you don't get one, head back out onto the sand and get chomped down again.
Dune: Awakening guide: All our tips and tricks
Dune: Awakening Trial of Aql locations: Spicy
Dune: Awakening trainer locations: Basic and advanced mentors
Dune: Awakening sandbike: Get your first ride
Dune: Awakening fast travel: Arrakis taxis
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.