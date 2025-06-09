If there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that worms shouldn't have teeth, but you'll need to track one down in Dune: Awakening no matter how upsetting that idea is. The worm tooth is a key material for crafting the Unfixed Crysknife, a powerful melee weapon you'll unlock by completing the fourth of the Trials of Aql.

Now, you might be standing in the desert staring at a breaching Sandworm, wondering: "How do I get this big fella to part with one of his chompers?" As you might have guessed, killing a Sandworm is out of the question, but there is another way you can grab a worm tooth for yourself. That said, you're not going to like it.

How to get a worm tooth in Dune: Awakening

You'll need to get swallowed by a Sandworm to acquire a worm tooth (Image credit: Funcom)

There's only one way to get a worm tooth in Dune: Awakening, and it requires you to get eaten by a Sandworm. In case you've somehow managed to miss them, these giant predators burst from the sand in open areas if you make too much noise running around—you'll see a little Sandworm symbol and a vibration level appear on your screen if you're in the right place.

Before you hurl yourself into a Sandworm's maw, make sure to place all of your equipment safely in your hideout and also whack down a respawn beacon there so you'll appear afterwards. Just like sandstorms, if you get eaten by a Sandworm in Dune: Awakening, you lose everything you were carrying, so you'll want to remove the possibility entirely. Make sure to leave your sandbike behind, too, if you've got one.

Now run out onto the sand and make some noise. Before long, a worm will breach and gobble you up. When you awaken, check your inventory to find your very own worm tooth. I've always gotten a worm tooth from being eaten, but maybe I got lucky. If you don't get one, head back out onto the sand and get chomped down again.