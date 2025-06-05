How to respec in Dune: Awakening
You can easily refund and redistribute your skill points, but there are a few restrictions.
It happens in every game eventually: you spend a skill point on an ability that sounds great but wind up with buyer's remorse. Survival MMO Dune: Awakening is no different. Want to refund your skill points and spend them elsewhere on the skill tree? Don't worry, it's easy.
Dune: Awakening's class system is pretty freeform: you choose a starting class, which opens up the skill tree for that class, but by visiting trainers for other classes and completing a quest for them, you'll gain access to those classes' skill trees as well. That gives you a lot of options for building your character, but along the way you may want to make some adjustments or simply rebuild them from scratch. Here's how to do it.
How to respec in Dune: Awakening
Respec can be done easily. On the skills menu, simply press R to respec your skill tree. There's no cost, and you don't need any special items to respec. It's a snap.
There are a few restrictions, though. First, you can't swap your original starting class for another. If you started the game as a Mentat, you'll remain a Mentat even when you respec, and you'll keep that starting ability. Again, that's not a big deal because you can still unlock skills for the other classes by visiting trainers.
There is also a respec cooldown. (Even though the respec screen states there's "no cooldown.") Once you respec, you'll have to wait 48 hours until you do it again.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.