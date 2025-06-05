It happens in every game eventually: you spend a skill point on an ability that sounds great but wind up with buyer's remorse. Survival MMO Dune: Awakening is no different. Want to refund your skill points and spend them elsewhere on the skill tree? Don't worry, it's easy.

Dune: Awakening's class system is pretty freeform: you choose a starting class, which opens up the skill tree for that class, but by visiting trainers for other classes and completing a quest for them, you'll gain access to those classes' skill trees as well. That gives you a lot of options for building your character, but along the way you may want to make some adjustments or simply rebuild them from scratch. Here's how to do it.

How to respec in Dune: Awakening

Respec can be done easily. On the skills menu, simply press R to respec your skill tree. There's no cost, and you don't need any special items to respec. It's a snap.

There are a few restrictions, though. First, you can't swap your original starting class for another. If you started the game as a Mentat, you'll remain a Mentat even when you respec, and you'll keep that starting ability. Again, that's not a big deal because you can still unlock skills for the other classes by visiting trainers.

There is also a respec cooldown. (Even though the respec screen states there's "no cooldown.") Once you respec, you'll have to wait 48 hours until you do it again.