Finding and crafting new materials gets exponentially more complicated in Dune: Awakening as you take already rare resources and refine them in an ever-expanding array of machines. Silicone blocks are no exception and are needed in a variety of useful recipes.

Below, I'll go over all the steps involved in getting silicone blocks, so you can start creating better gear in your fabricators and refineries. If you're playing with an unlocked research menu and have found yourself requiring this material much earlier than the game would naturally introduce it to you, take note that you'll need to have unlocked the second region of Vermillius Gap before you can make silicone blocks.

How to get silicone blocks in Dune: Awakening

You can craft silicone blocks in a chemical refinery using 50 water and five flour sand. You'll unlock the small chemical refinery early on, requiring 45 copper to be built using the construction tool. After that, you'll want to acquire the raw materials needed to process silicone blocks.

There are tons of different ways to get water in Dune: Awakening, from using a dew reaper on primroses to purifying blood. No matter how you get water, you'll need to store it in either a literjon or cistern before it can be used for crafting. Keep in mind that the bar at the bottom left of your HUD is a hydration meter, not an indicator of how much water you actually have.

Then you just need to find out how to get flour sand in Dune: Awakening, which is where you'll be required to reach at least the second region. Once here, you'll need to use a static compactor on patches of special white sand, which will clump together into a pile of flour sand.

Take these raw materials over to your chemical refinery, and you'll be able to process them into silicone blocks. As with any refiner, it takes a small bit of time to craft materials using machines, so it's wise to plan ahead and craft in bulk to save time later.

Silicone blocks are used in tons of crafting recipes once you reach the iron and steel products in your research tree. Things like the dew reaper, improved blood purifier, windtraps, and cisterns—all of which are great ways to get water—all require a heap of silicone blocks to craft.