Early on, you're unlikely to run into many issues finding what you need in Dune: Awakening. Copper, fuel cells, and scrap metal are surprisingly abundant in the wastes of Arrakis. Soon enough, you'll need to get flour sand, a much more complicated and risky material to gather.

You're most likely to begin scratching your head when you come to craft silicone blocks, a handy refined material which requires five flour sand a piece. You'll be heading out into the sandworm-infested dunes to get flour sand, so it's best to have a vehicle at the ready, like a sandbike, to avoid becoming worm food.

How to get flour sand in Dune: Awakening

You can harvest flour sand from patches of white sand on the surface of the dunes. They're quite hard to spot from a distance, but keep your eyes peeled for white smoke rising from the desert. Plus, these special sand deposits are not available in the first area of the Hagga Basin, so you'll need to enter the second region, Vermillius Gap, to find them.

Before you can get flour sand, you'll need to craft a static compactor. You unlock this iron-quality schematic by completing the second Trial of Aql location, and it requires ten iron ingots and seven EMF generators to craft. You'll also need a power pack to keep the static compactor running.

To harvest flour sand, aim the static compactor at the ground and fire to clump the flour sand together. It takes a few seconds but once it's bundled up, you'll be able to collect it.

Like spice sand, flour sand patches are often out in the open sand dunes, where you'll be obvious targets for both players and sandworms. While you can walk across the desert to collect flour sand, it's a much better idea to bring a vehicle. You might also want to remove any excess gadgets that upset sandworms, such as suspensor fields, and leave anything you don't want to potentially get lost in a worm's gullet in a safe location.