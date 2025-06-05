All Dune: Awakening Twitch Drops and how to get them

Like all good survival games, once you've got the "living" part under control, it's time to move on to the finer things in life—base building—and the Dune: Awakening Twitch Drops are here to help. All you need to do is watch a participating streamer for up to two hours, and you don't even have to actually watch the stream if you don't want to—tab out and let it play in the background while you're exploring Arrakis yourself.

Below I'll go over the Dune: Awakening Twitch Drop rewards and how to get them so you're not missing out on the true endgame—making a fabulous base amongst the dunes. There's also extra goodies as part of the Support a Creator event, which I'll cover so you don't miss anything.

All Dune: Awakening Twitch Drops

(Image credit: Funcom)

The Dune: Awakening Twitch Drops are live from now until Tuesday, June 24, 2025, and let you earn the CHOAM Observer base-building pieces by watching up to two hours:

Observer foundation - 30 minutes Observer floor - one hour Observer wall - two hours

More Twitch Drop rewards will be added after these one have expired, so earn them while you can and check back in for the next batch.

There are already a good few building materials and styles you can use, but the CHOAM observer style has a sleek metallic finish that would certainly make your home stand out from the crowd. Well, unless tons of players nab the Twitch Drops, of course, but they'll still look good.

Alongside Twitch Drops, there's also the Support a Creator event, running from Tuesday, June 10 to Tuesday, July 8, where you can earn four pieces of an exclusive Atreides Officer Suit by buying or gifting two subs to any Dune: Awakening content creator. Unlike the Drops, this does require you to part with some cash.

How to get Dune: Awakening Twitch Drops

To claim the Twitch Drops for Dune: Awakening, you need to link your Twitch and Dune: Awakening accounts together. Once you've done that, watch at least 30 minutes of any participating streamers and claim your items on Twitch. Chances are, any of the top streams when an event is active will have them enabled, though you'll see a 'Drops Enabled' tag and often a notification at the top of the chat if you're unsure.

To earn Twitch Drops, follow these instructions: