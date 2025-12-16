All Universal Tower Defense codes for December 2025: Gems and Trait Rerolls
Universal Tower Defense codes will unlock Gems and Trait Rerolls much faster than you'd do so in-game, letting you focus on actually playing rather than grinding. Since you need Gems to unlock new units to take to battle, getting them as quickly as possible will help you breeze through combat, and with Trait Rerolls, you'll be able to equip your units with powerful and useful perks too which is bound to make any fights that little bit easier.
All active Universal Tower Defense codes
Here are all the active codes currently available for Universal Tower Defense:
- ThousandsOfCodes! - 800 x Gems, 15 x Trait Rerolls
- SixSeven! - 67 x Trait Rerolls
- MaxedOut! - 600 x Gems, 10 x Trait Rerolls
- FixingBugs! - 450 x Gems 25 x Trait Rerolls
- 75KLikes! - 400 x Gems, 10 x Trait Rerolls
- Universal! - 450 x Gems, 15 x Trait Rerolls
- Mainstream! - 450 x Gems, 15 x Trait Rerolls
- NumberOne! - 500 x Gems, 15 x Trait Rerolls
- ThankYouUTD! - 400 x Gems, 5 x Trait Rerolls
- 40kCCU! - 4000 x Gems, 40 x Trait Rerolls
- THANKYOU! - 400 x Gems
- RELEASE! - 400 x Gems
- UNRIVALED! - 200 x Gems, 5 x Trait Rerolls
Expired Universal Tower Defense codes
- SorryEA!
- ThankYouEA!
- SorryEA2!
How to redeem Universal Tower Defense codes
Before you can start redeeming codes in Universal Tower Defense, you need to be at least Level 5. Once you've met this requirement, you need to do the following:
- Launch the experience in Roblox
- Click the codes icon on the right side of the screen, and scroll down to the Redeem Codes menu
- Copy and paste or type in your code
- Hit redeem, and your rewards will immediately be credited to your account
