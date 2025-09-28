PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct live coverage – all the reveals and trailers as they happen
Follow along here for live updates from the PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct, including exclusive reveals and interviews from Tokyo Game Show.
The PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct airs Sunday, September 28 at 9 am Pacific (12 pm Eastern, 5 pm BST, 1 am JST) with never-before-seen trailers, announcements, and updates from our reporter on the ground at Tokyo Game Show.
You can watch the stream live in the player above or on Twitch and Steam, but if years of social media conditioning has led you to prefer scrolling through a reverse-chronological feed of brief written comments, I've got you covered. I'll be sharing all the news from PCGS Tokyo Direct as it happens in the liveblog below.
Without further ado, the latest from Tokyo:
Morbid Metal from the showfloor
Dang, this looks cool. Wes returns to the broadcast here with a look at Morbid Metal from the TGS showfloor. You can try the demo and sign up for a playtest on the roguelike's Steam page.
Poetry in motion
Oku's got a cool painterly look, and I love the idea of a "poem challenge"—Issy's got some details on how that works here. It won't be out until 2027, so we have a while to hone our haikus.
Three games from Annapurna Interactive
Here's a trio of upcoming games from Annapurna, as seen on the Tokyo Game Show floor: Demi and the Fractured Dream, D-topia, and musical RPG People of Note.
Good kitty
Mugs have no right to sit on tables. Also, House Flipper 2 is getting a pets expansion!
In with Outward 2
I didn't play the first Outward, but I did listen to Chris Livingston talk about it, which is more than enough to make me excited for this sequel. If you're not familiar with the original, see Chris' take on it here.
This excerpt will give you sense of what it's all about:
"I've been battered unconscious by large birds and angry deer, gouged by hidden spike traps, and pummeled senseless by scruffy bandits. One time I even ran into the wrong castle and was imprisoned in a mining colony beneath it, from which I only escaped by first convincing the guards to let me work in the kitchen, stealing back my precious backpack from the fort's storage room, then leaping into a pit and washing up later on a beach, freezing, confused, wracked with pain, and dying of thirst. I had to build a fire for warmth, chow down on some dried mushrooms, tear my hood into linen scraps to use as bandages, and brew a potion with my alchemy kit to regain my senses."
Playtest registrations for Outward 2 are open now, and it's coming summer 2026.
Hello, Reach
And here's a look at VR exclusive Reach, which looks quite a bit more acrobatic than I'm used to from VR games.
Pyramid power
Now we're getting a tour of ancient Egypt—well, something like it—for the world premiere of new Soulmask DLC.
You know we had to have some Warhammer in the show
Dawn of War 4 is looking pretty sweet. I'll throw it to Justin for more on that so that I can get another cup of coffee.
Time for a time RPG
I'm pretty sure that's not what 12,000,000 BC looked like, but I am willing to overlook that. Somehow I'm not sure if I've seen Threads of Time until now, despite how strong that look is. It's got a Steam page for more.
The end is nigh
Someone once told me I'd make a good cult leader, and the comment really stuck with me. Maybe I shouldn't play this game. I might not like what I find out. Join Us will be out next year.
Those eyes are freakin' me out
A few trailers went by here: Puzzle game Motion Rec has a cool mechanic, Mind Diver forgoes the mind palace for a whole mind ocean, and then there's Dyping Escape, whose trailer I've embedded above. I'm genuinely creeped out; more on that one here.
Up now, the world premiere of Turnbound, which you can read more about here. (There's a demo on Steam, too.)