Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 2 gets Tokyo Game Show sign of life: 'Since we called the first instalment Vol. 1, it’s only natural to expect a second one'

As reported by VGC, Metal Gear Solid series producer Noriaki Okamura mentioned that a second volume of Metal Gear Solid Master Collection remasters was still on the way at a Metal Gear Production Hotline panel at the Tokyo Game Show.

“It has certainly taken quite a while now," said Okamura (translated by Metal Gear fan account @Kuwabara357 on X). "Since we called the first instalment Vol 1, it’s only natural to expect a second one, and that’s what we said years ago. But, as we’ve repeated several times, we are making it."

“We’ve been working on it properly while also producing Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater," Okamura explained. When the time is right, we’d like to share with you all news on not only its progress but also the direction going forward.

“I’m sorry, it feels like I always have to say this, but please wait just a little longer. How long 'a little longer' actually means, it’s hard to say. But the project is moving forward properly, and we believe it’s shaping up to be something really enjoyable. So please wait just a bit more, more information is coming.”

The first Master Collection volume gave us ports of MGS1, 2, and 3, as well as the originally Japan-only 2D MSX games that preceded the Solid series. The ports were very rough on launch, however, a situation that has markedly improved thanks to mods and official updates.

At this point The Master Collection is our preferred way to enjoy the games on PC, partially due to vagaries of PlayStation emulation like the PS2's pressure-sensitive buttons or MGS1's controller swap moment.

The most obvious inclusion in Vol. 2 would be Metal Gear Solid 4, a PS3 exclusive that is taxing to emulate thanks to its reliance on the console's unique architecture. Vol. 1's tech issues at launch are reason for pause, though the long wait for Vol. 2 (and statements from Konami)may indicate that the team is taking its time to get things right.

MGS Peace Walker, originally released for PSP then ported to PS3 and 360, feels like it would be a mistake not to include. The PSP version is remarkably lightweight when emulated (with your own, legally-sourced copy)⁠.

On Steam Deck, I can get upwards of eight hours of battery life. The team's experience porting the 360 and PS3 HD versions of MGS2 and 3 lends it practical experience for doing the same with Peace Walker. It's also the game Hideo Kojima first wanted to call "Metal Gear Solid 5." Though ultimately vetoed on the name, it's effectively a mainline entry in the series and a major missing piece of the story if skipped.

VGC notes that MGS5 itself was reportedly referenced in datamined files from Vol. 1. Our 2015 game of the year doesn't really need a remaster or re-release on PC, but this could prove beneficial for console players. It was always crazy to me that there wasn't a Switch port of Ground Zeroes and Phantom Pain, considering they had cross platform versions on the PS3 and 360.

A re-release might also prove a shot in the arm for MGS5's shockingly excellent asymmetric FOB infiltration multiplayer⁠—I love watching high level infiltrations on YouTube⁠—but it would ideally retain full compatibility with the original servers.

Otherwise, there are a ton of spinoffs and odd ducks in the series, some more in need of ports and TLC than others. The team at Konami also has to make a philosophical decision, whether to be "Metal Gear" ecumenical reformers or "Metal Gear Solid" traditional absolutists. The original MSX games, which are not "Solid," are in Vol. 1 already though, undermining the latter position. Here are some other potential inclusions: