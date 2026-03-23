All Close Threat answers in Crimson Desert

Completing Close Threat in Crimson Desert is the final stage in the Extinguishing the Last Flames quest. During the other steps, you'll have traveled around Hernand at the behest of Shakatu, questioning suspects and gathering potential evidence, all to prove who sold the guild out to the bandits.

For the last stage, you have to resolve some questions and name the guilty party. So, here are the correct answers you need to give to complete Close Threat.

How to complete Close Threat in Crimson Desert

You'll have to name one item to prove each of the suspect's testimonies (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

After you've visited all of the suspects and grabbed the relevant items near each of them (as the quest directs), you can speak to Shakatu to name a suspect. The new branch leader of the Goldleaf Guild essentially asks you to pick one item for each suspect's testimony that proves their innocence or guilt.

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Be aware, after you select a testimony, it might hang on a screen with no options. I'm not sure if this is a bug, but you just need to press the input listed in the bottom right to make them appear.

The answers you need to select in order are:

"Blique's Testimony "Horse Hire Ledger" "Skrav's Testimony" "Trade Schedule Log" "Nogle's Testimony" "Tavern Ledger" "Grimzle's Testimony" "Proof of Stay" "Kathan's Testimony" "Guard's Report"

After all this, Shakatu will name Grimzle as the culprit, so you'll have to head to the ranch just to the east of the Goldleaf Guildhouse, where you'll find Grimzle talking to his partner in crime. A cutscene will play in which you catch Grimzle, then you simply need to tie him up as you would with any bounty —though feel free to whack him a couple of times for good measure.

Catch Grimzle and bring him back to the Goldleaf Guildhouse (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

Climb onto your horse and ride back around the road up to the top of Unicorn Cliff and the Goldleaf Guildhouse, where Shakatu will greet you and another cutscene will play, completing the Extinguishing the Last Flames quest. Your reward for this is a very fancy cape, a valuable item, and a big chunk of Contribution .