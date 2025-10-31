How to get a free loadout in Arc Raiders
Equip this thrifty setup before you head topside.
Collecting a free loadout in Arc Raiders is definitely more confusing than it needs to be, made even more annoying by the fact that free loadouts are really bloody good in this game. They'll give you a free weapon, light shield, healing items, and sometimes even fancier gadgets like grenades that you'd otherwise have to craft.
They're basically perfect if you just want to hop in, mess around and maybe complete some missions, without having to worry about losing your best kit. All that said, here's how to grab a free loadout in Arc Raiders and what it will likely contain.
How to get a free loadout in Arc Raiders
Grabbing a free loadout in Arc Raiders is quite simple, and honestly, recommended whenever you're trying to complete early missions, since you won't risk losing anything valuable. All you need to do is:
- Select Play and your map to start prepping for a run
- In the loadout screen, you'll see it says 'Free loadout' at the top of the page, so select that tab
- Click Ready Up
That's all you need to do to get a free loadout. It's a little confusing since the loadout doesn't fill with its randomised items until you're actually in-game. So what do you get as part of a free loadout? As far as I can tell, you'll get the following:
- Kettler I, Rattler I, or Stitcher I as your weapon (with one stack of ammo)
- A Light Shield Augment
- A few bandages and a shield recharger
- Potentially additional gadgets like grenades
Though it's not the best weapon-wise, it's a very generous free loadout, especially as you can even exchange the Free Loadout Augment with Lance for a Mk.I augment if you extract with it. Keep any spares in your stash and you can exchange them for new green augments at any time. You can also take as many free loadouts as you need, which makes them perfect for more throwaway runs where you're just completing tasks.
The main disadvantage is that the free loadout doesn't have a safe pocket. While this is fine if your focus isn't looting, it's going to make things a bit spicier if you find a really rare item you want to extract no matter what, as you'll have to not die and do it the old-fashioned way.
Arc Raiders Field Depots: Where to find 'em
Arc Raiders Field Crates: How to use 'em
Arc Raiders dog collar: Train Scrappy
Arc Raiders best skills: Survive the surface
Arc Raiders Expeditions: Retire your Raider
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.