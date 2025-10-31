Collecting a free loadout in Arc Raiders is definitely more confusing than it needs to be, made even more annoying by the fact that free loadouts are really bloody good in this game. They'll give you a free weapon, light shield, healing items, and sometimes even fancier gadgets like grenades that you'd otherwise have to craft.

They're basically perfect if you just want to hop in, mess around and maybe complete some missions, without having to worry about losing your best kit. All that said, here's how to grab a free loadout in Arc Raiders and what it will likely contain.

How to get a free loadout in Arc Raiders

Select the free loadout tab at the top in the pre-match loadout and screen and ready up (Image credit: Embark Studios)

Grabbing a free loadout in Arc Raiders is quite simple, and honestly, recommended whenever you're trying to complete early missions, since you won't risk losing anything valuable. All you need to do is:

Select Play and your map to start prepping for a run In the loadout screen, you'll see it says 'Free loadout' at the top of the page, so select that tab Click Ready Up

That's all you need to do to get a free loadout. It's a little confusing since the loadout doesn't fill with its randomised items until you're actually in-game. So what do you get as part of a free loadout? As far as I can tell, you'll get the following:

Kettler I, Rattler I, or Stitcher I as your weapon (with one stack of ammo)

A Light Shield Augment

A few bandages and a shield recharger

Potentially additional gadgets like grenades

Though it's not the best weapon-wise, it's a very generous free loadout, especially as you can even exchange the Free Loadout Augment with Lance for a Mk.I augment if you extract with it. Keep any spares in your stash and you can exchange them for new green augments at any time. You can also take as many free loadouts as you need, which makes them perfect for more throwaway runs where you're just completing tasks.

You can exchange an extracted Free Loadout Augment with Lance for a better augment (Image credit: Embark Studios)

The main disadvantage is that the free loadout doesn't have a safe pocket. While this is fine if your focus isn't looting, it's going to make things a bit spicier if you find a really rare item you want to extract no matter what, as you'll have to not die and do it the old-fashioned way.