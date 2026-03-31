The High-Gain Antenna is a new player project in Arc Raiders, added in the Flashpoint update. Similar to the Trophy Display project, you'll need to gather a bunch of different items to donate to the High-Gain Antenna project (including some brand-new materials) to construct your own Arc-detecting machine.

With Shredders escaping Stella Montis, Assessors revealing new operations, and the arrival of Vaporizers (their terrifying name matches their lethality), the Arc are seemingly evolving and expanding their efforts. There's no better time to get a clearer view of topside, then.

All Arc Raiders High-Gain Antenna steps

The High-Gain Antenna project has three stages for you to work through by donating various resources and items. It's theoretically shorter than other projects, like the Weather Monitor, but the materials you're required to find will take a lot of time to gather. Keep in mind that you can start gathering materials for later stages and store them in your stash.

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Given the rarity and volume of Arc materials you need to collect, I recommend taking advantage of the Close Scrutiny map condition. This increases Arc material loot and spawns plenty of high-tier machines, including Surveyors, Vaporizers, and so on.

Here are all three stages, their required materials, and the rewards:

Sturdy Base (1/3)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Required Item Where to find it 50x Arc Alloy A basic material found by scavenging any Arc machine or recycling Arc materials. 10x Arc Flex Rubber A rare material found by looting high-tier Arcs like Bastions, Bombardiers, Leapers, and Sentinels. 10x Arc Performance Steel A rare material found by looting high-tier Arcs like Bastions, Bombardiers, Leapers, Sentinels, Hornets, and Surveyors. 15x Advanced Arc Powercell A rare material found by looting high-tier Arcs like Comets, Bastions, Bombardiers, Leapers, Sentinels, Hornets, and Surveyors.

Reward: 1x Torrente II, 1x Extended Medium Mag III, 1x Extended Barrel, 1x Padded Stock

Data Logger (2/3)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Required Item Where to find it 15x Arc Coolant A rare material found by looting mid-tier Arcs like Comets, Fireballs, Pops, Sentinels, and Surveyors. 15x Arc Thermo Lining A rare material found by looting mid-tier Arcs like Comets, Fireballs, Pops, Snitch, Tick, Turrets, and Wasps. 4x Vaporizer Regulator Kill and loot Vaporizors, commonly found during Close Security map condition matches. They look similar to Rocketeers. 6x Assessor Matrix Loot Arc Assessors found during Close Scrutiny map condition matches.

Reward: 1x Bobcat III, 1x Extended Light Mag III, 1x Vertical Grip III, 100x Raider Tokens

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Parabolic Dish (3/3)