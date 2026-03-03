How to get a Breathtaking Snowglobe in Arc Raiders
Locate this epic trinket for the new Expedition.
Finding a Breathtaking Snowglobe in Arc Raiders can be a bit of a challenge. These epic trinkets, similar to Lance's Mixtape, are worth a lot of cash after all, so they tend to get snapped up right sharpish by loot-hungry Raiders. The bad news? You need three of these items to prep for the third Expedition.
Besides Advanced Electrical Components, this is by far the trickiest ask resource-wise. Similar to other epic items, whether you get one is somewhat determined by RNG, but there are a few things you can do to game the system, and there are definitely locations where these trinkets frequently spawn.
How to get a Breathtaking Snowglobe in Arc Raicers
Since the Breathtaking Snowglobe is an epic trinket, your best bet is looking in residential areas, but particularly the Buried City. The two most consistent methods to find them are:
- Run the Bird City map condition on Buried City
- Search chimney nests or sealed loot areas with lots of drawers like those near Santa Maria Houses
The Bird City event increases the likelihood of trinkets dropping, whether you're running around looking in chimney pots on the rooftops or searching drawers, cupboards, and cabinets in other locations. Last night while playing Bird City, I found one Breathtaking Snowglobe in a chimney nest, so it's definitely still possible despite the event's loot nerf.
The second method is to check sealed loot rooms. My favorite, on the top floor of the building marked on the map above, west of Santa Maria Houses, has always been an incredible spot for Breathtaking Snowglobes and other epic trinkets like Lance's Mixtape. You'll sometimes find them in either the filing cabinets near the door or in the big brown chest of drawers at the back. I've even found them loose on the sofa in the past.
If you don't have luck there, try the pharmacy off to the side of Plaza Rosa. Either way, your best bet is running during Bird City to get the increased likelihood of trinket drops, and then rushing the chimneys and loot rooms before anyone else.
