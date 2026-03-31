Close Scrutiny is a new map condition in Arc Raiders' Flashpoint update, and it might just be the most challenging one yet. Queens and Matriarchs are one thing, but the Close Scrutiny Arc Operation is a whole different beast, not least because of the new Vaporizer enemies spawning everywhere.

But thanks to the Assessors unique to this map condition, there's a lot of great loot up for grabs, providing you're up to the challenge. I'll explain Close Scrutiny below and what I'd recommend to make your runs successful.

Arc Raiders Close Scrutiny map condition explained

Close Scrutiny is a new map condition that can occur on all of the exterior maps (no Stella Montis, in other words), which has the following unique effects active:

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Assessors spawn periodically

No active locked doors

Decreased amount of overall loot

Increased amount of Arc loot

Basically, your goal is to find and loot Arc Assessors, which are basically drop pods containing new Arc materials. While decreased overall loot is a pain, the enhanced Arc loot is valuable if you're searching for more robot parts. More specifically, Vaporizers and Surveyors spawn just about everywhere.

It's very much intended to be an endgame modifier given the difficulty and number of Arc that spawn. You won't get far without lots of healing items and strong weapons like the Hullcracker, Dolabra, or Wolfpacks. It's also much easier with a coordinated team, so grab some friends.

How to find and loot Assessors in Arc Raiders

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Embark) Assessors will only appear on your map when you're close enough. (Image credit: Embark)

Assessors are large, three-legged landing platforms that begin to spawn a few minutes into a Close Scrutiny match, and will continue to land over the course of the raid. You'll likely see them coming down from the sky, and when they land, they'll emit red beams of light that make it easy to track them down.

Race over to an Assessor and you'll find three containers that you can breach and loot by walking up the three legs—you'll have to wait for the platform to fan out if it hasn't already before you can breach it.