All Dam Battlegrounds key locations in Arc Raiders

Puzzling out the Dam Battlegrounds key locations in Arc Raiders is a big part of learning the map. While it's exciting to find a keycard when you're out looting, you then have to work out where to actually use it on the map, as well as if it's worth your time. Uncommon rarity keycards, for example, like Dam Surveillance, rarely have good loot in my experience.

Rare and epic rarity, though, are definitely worth cracking open if you happen to be in the area. While you're looting these rooms, it's important to remember two things. First off, put your key in your safe pocket until you actually use it on the door. This way, even if you get downed on your way there, you can keep the key for another run.

Second, bring a Door Blocker, and potentially a grenade trap if you're looting the Control Tower. After you unlock the door, you can close it and place the Door Blocker on the other side, which will mean any other players that want to enter will have to breach first, giving you some warning. The grenade trap will act as a fun surprise for them if they do enter.

Arc Raiders Dam Battlegrounds key locations

There are six unlockable doors in Dam Battlegrounds, not including the four Raider Hatches marked on the map which you can unlock with a Raider Key to exfil at.

Dam Surveillance Key location

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Rarity: Uncommon

This first locked door location is in the Water Treatment Control, towards the centre of the Dam Battlegrounds map. As you can see in the video, you'll want to head inside, go past the counter, turn right, and then turn right again down the corridor to find the door.

The Dam Surveillance Key is only a green rarity, so the loot isn't that great. You'll also get one of these keys as part of the Greasing Her Palms quest for Celeste quite early on, since visiting this room is one of the objectives.

Dam Testing Annex Key location

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Rarity: Rare

This second pair of locked doors is located in the Testing Annex building in the south of Dam Battlegrounds. There are two doors you can unlock with this key, but since it gets consumed on use, you can only open one at a time unless you bring two keys along.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As in the video, go through the main entrance, turn right through the door, pass through the flooded section and out the other side to come face-to-face with the first door. The other door is down the corridor to your left. In my experience, the left locked room is a bit better loot-wise, but it's also up to RNG, so take your pick. Since the Dam Testing Annex Key is rare, the loot should be reasonable.

Dam Controlled Access Zone Key location

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Rarity: Rare

This locked door is actually new and was added with the Controlled Access Zone area in the Shrouded Sky update to Dam Battlegrounds. You'll want to head to the Controlled Access Zone in the north near the Power Generation Complex, where you'll find a ladder you can descend to get inside.

Just like in the video, once you're down the ladder, run along the walkway, turn left down the stairs, descend the next stairs, then follow the walkway left around the pillar to find the door. Unlike the Controlled Access Zone puzzle , you don't have to install any batteries or push any buttons—just slot in the key to open it up.

Power Rod Key location

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Rarity: Epic

Now, this door in the Power Generation Complex in the north Dam Battlegrounds doesn't require a keycard. Instead, you'll have to use a Power Rod item to open it. You can potentially find these in the cabinets next to the door, or get them by dismantling Snaphooks.

To get here, drop down into the Generator Hall near the extraction lift, or take the stairwell down, and then head east down the corridors until you reach the Power Generation Complex and can turn right into the big control room with all the terminals. The door is in here at the back on the left.

Dam Staff Room Key location

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Rarity: Uncommon

These last two key locations are in the Control Tower in the centre of Dam Battlegrounds. The staff room is on the ground floor, close to where you enter.

From the main entrance, head past the reception desk towards the left, where you'll find another entrance into the building on your left. To the right, directly opposite this door, is where you use the Dam Staff Room Key.

Dam Control Tower Key location

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Rarity: Epic

This last key is at the top of the Dam Battlegrounds Control Tower. Since it's an epic key, I'd suggest you bring a Door Blocker and potentially a mine of some kind so you can set them up and loot in peace. Also, while you're up there, don't forget to open the window shutter and loot the balcony as well.

From the main entrance, go right around the side of the building, through that door, and breach the door directly in front of you to enter a lift shaft with some grapple lines. Look up first to make sure there are no turrets in the shaft (blast them if there are), and then take the line up to the top. Follow the corridor, looking for the locked door on your right.