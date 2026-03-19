How to complete Bruna's Request in Crimson Desert
Locate the saddler to find out about the new tack.
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Finishing Bruna's Request in Crimson Desert is a bit of a strange one. Despite only being a minor quest that gives you a simple inventory expansion, it's got a couple of stages that can really trip you up, both at the Royal Trading Post and at Lioncrest Manor. When I arrived there, I couldn't access the manor at all, which meant I had to return about 10 hours later—strange, right?
It's hard to tell whether this is a bug, but I found a way to get inside the manor anyway. I'll explain every stage of the quest below as you track down the saddler so you can report back to Bruna about the quality of her new tack.
Visit the stable and the Royal Trading Post
Now, as far as I can tell, you can't complete the final stage of this quest until Chapter 4, after you win an archery contest for Duane at Lioncrest Manor.Article continues below
I'll explain why below, but first, the quest steps up to that point:
- Read Bruna's Note that she gives you, explaining that the saddler works at Hernand Stable.
- Head to Hernand Stable and read the Tack Keeper's Note which you'll find there, explaining that the saddler has gone to the Royal Trading Post.
- Go to the Royal Trading Post and speak to the 'Noble' with the red hat on the right side stand. He'll give you the Royal Delivery Note, explaining the saddler has gone to Lioncrest Manor.
- Head to Lioncrest Manor. The saddler is inside the manor itself, but you'll find that there are guards outside every door who won't let you in. After you complete the Skilled in Archery main quest in Chapter 4, the guards will disappear, or they will let you get to the door. Then, if you wait for one of the servants to head through the front door, you can rush in behind them while it's open to gain access. Annoyingly you have to wait a while sometimes, but as far as I can tell there's no easier way in.
- Speak to the saddler in the entrance room of the manor and then report back to Bruna at the Nas River Fishing Dock to complete the request.
I have no idea if it's a bug that you can't get into Lioncrest Manor sooner, but this was the earliest point I was able to complete this request despite getting it much earlier on. Again, the guards at the front door will disappear after that archery contest main quest with Duane, and you can then slip in behind a servant. A lot of work for one inventory expansion, huh?
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Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
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