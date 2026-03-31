Vaporizer Regulators, added in the Flashpoint update, are one of the most valuable materials right now in Arc Raiders. Why? Because you need a whopping 19 of them to complete the High-Gain Antenna project. Once you know how to get them, you'll understand why that's such an ambitious, daunting prospect.

Below, I'll explain where you can find Vaporizer Regulators and share some tips on how to actually collect them. I'll say right now, you will want to bring some high-end gear with you, including strong guns, shields, and consumables.

How to get Vaporizer Regulators in Arc Raiders

Clue's in the name, you can get Vaporizer Regulators by killing and looting Vaporizers. These are new Arc machines added in the Flashpoint update that commonly spawn during the Close Scrutiny map condition. And when I say commonly, I mean practically everywhere.

Article continues below

Vaporizers are large, aerial drones that often look like Rocketeers from afar, but come equipped with a laser beam that can set you and the surrounding area on fire. Like Rocketeers, you'll often find them travelling alone, but they can also spawn in packs, especially if you start breaching an Assessor, the unique loot locations that appear during the Close Scrutiny map event.

So, how do you kill a Vaporizer?

How to beat Vaporizers in Arc Raiders

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Embark) (Image credit: Embark)

Firstly, I recommend using high-end weapons like the Hullcracker, Aphelion, Dolabra, and Wolfpacks, since the Vaporizer can be very tanky. You should also bring plenty of strong healing consumables since the Vaporizer's fire damage is a pain to contend with, so you'll burn through your supply of healing items in no time if you're not careful.

Here are some tips for fighting the Vaporizer: