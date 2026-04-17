Pragmata's Red Zones are some of the most challenging combat arenas in the game, and each one offers great rewards that make it worth the effort. But the challenge doesn't start in the arena. First, you'll need to find the associated Red Gate Keys to even enter the room.

After you stumble upon the first one in Sector 2: Mass Production Array, you're led to believe that keys are hidden nearby in the surrounding area, but they're often way more spread out. Below, I'll cover all the Red Zone and Gate Key locations that I've found so far.

Played by Played by Rory Norris Collectible collector I've spent way too much time checking every nook and cranny to find collectibles, and banged my head against walls completing Cabin challenges so that you don't have to. Well, so that you can do it far easier and quicker using my learnings, at least. Make sure to check out my full Pragmata guide after spending 18 hours shepherding my space daughter

How to get Red Gate Keys in Pragmata

The most important thing to point out is that you can use any Red Gate Key to open any Red Zone. Some keys are located close to a Red Zone, you can use them elsewhere if you need to. This is important because not every Red Zone even has a Red Gate Key conveniently placed nearby. Instead, you'll need to find a few keys in the Cabin Stamp Club bingo sheets. There are also a few occasions where you need to finish the level and backtrack.

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