How to get to Florindale in Crimson Desert
Get past the Pororin Patrol without being sleep darted.
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Working out how to get to Florindale in Crimson Desert is a bit of a challenge, since any time you try to approach either this or Pororin, you'll get sleep darted and dragged away by the Pororin Patrol. Even if you try sneaking in—like I did—and avoiding the floating flower basket sentries, you'll still get a dart and wake up at the Outcast's Hearth camp.
There is a way to get inside, though it involves completing a quest. I'll explain below how to get the quest and finish it so you can explore Florindale, Pororin, and outsmart the Pororin Patrol.
How to get past the Pororin Patrol in Crimson Desert
The key to getting past the Pororin Patrol is to let yourself get sleep-darted three times. After this, a Shai girl called Arkin will appear near the Outcast's Hearth camp they leave you at, and you can speak to her to start the Unreachable Village quest. She asks you to retrieve something from the top of her friend's head, and in return, she'll give you access to the village.Article continues below
Follow the map marker over towards The Ironwood in the east and enter Trembling Gorge, where you might spot a giant tree man walking around—you guessed it, this is Arkin's 'friend'. Speak to the Shai girl and she'll elaborate that the Pororin Relic is stuck on top of this wandering tree man. Now, you have a couple of options in terms of how to retrieve it, but they mainly involve climbing.
I'd suggest climbing up his arms, because he doesn't swing those like his legs so you won't get kicked off. Either that, or climb up the cliff next to the rock Arkin was on and wait for the tree man to pass by. When he does, you can jump and grab on, making the climb much easier and less stamina-reliant. Grab the Pororin Relic from the crown of his head, deliver it to Arkin, and you'll gain access to Florindale Village and Pororin, plus get a formal alliance between the Greymanes and the Pororin Forest Guardian faction.
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Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
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