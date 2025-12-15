Here's the Arc Raiders Cold Snap release time for your region
Find out when you can head topside and frolic in the snow.
The Arc Raiders Cold Snap release time is imminent, letting us hop into the final update of the year for some wintry shenanigans. As teased in a short clip, as well as the roadmap, the primary thing to look forward to in this update is the Snowfall map condition, which completely changes the visuals of many regions, blanketing them in snow.
This December update is arriving at the same time as North Line did back in November, though there's no new map this time, just the new weather condition, the Flickering Flames event, plus new quests and a Raider Deck. All that said, here's the release date and time for the Arc Raiders Cold Snap update.
Arc Raiders Cold Snap release date and time
The release date for Arc Raiders' Cold Snap is December 16, just over a month after the North Line update that gave us Stella Montis and the community event to access it. The Cold Snap's update will arrive at the same time as Stella Montis did.
This makes the release time:
- West Coast US: 1:30 am PST
- East Coast US: 4:30 am EST
- UK: 9:30 am GMT
- Europe: 10:30 am CET
- East Coast Australia: 8:30 pm AEDT
- Japan: 6:30 pm JST for Japan
What is the Arc Raiders Cold Snap update?
According to the roadmap, the update for December adds a whole lot of stuff. We have a Cold Snap article explaining the nitty gritty, but more broadly, we're getting:
- The Snowfall map condition
- Flickering Flames event
- Candleberry Banquet project
- Goalie Raider deck
- New quests
Besides covering Dam Battlegrounds, Buried City, Spaceport, and Blue Gate in a blanket of white snow, Snowfall also gives you frostbite if you stay out in the cold too long, meaning you'll have to change up your strategy to survive the extreme weather.
As with other weather-based conditions, such as Electromagnetic Storm, however, the map will likely offer higher rarity loot in return. Perfect timing if you're trying to finish your Expedition before the departure window.
