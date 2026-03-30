Arc Raiders' Flashpoint update finally streamlines crafting—oh, and you can also supercharge Scrappy using food because that just makes sense

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A new enemy, a map event, and two guns arrive in the Flashpoint update tomorrow.

Arc Raiders Flashpoint: A raider hiding in a bush in the foreground on the left, while another player opens the Assessor in the background.
(Image credit: Embark)
What's new:

Arc Raiders: Promotional art for the Wasp Hunter outfit, showing two versions next to each other. The leftmost one has a character on one knee with a Hullcracker over their shoulder, while the rightmost character is holding the Equilizer at the ready.

(Image credit: Embark)

  • New Vaporizer enemy, and Shredders on other maps
  • 'Close Scrutiny' map condition
  • New Dolabra and Canto weapons
  • High-Gain Antenna player project
  • Scrappy 'feeding boost'

While the Shrouded Sky update added the Controlled Access Zone, and the Firefly and Comet machines, Arc Raiders' new Flashpoint update might just be more exciting. It's only got four basic bullet points on the roadmap compared to Shrouded Sky's six, but don't let that fool you.

Speaking of, Shredders have broken the confines of Stella Montis and can now appear on Blue Gate, Buried City and Spaceport, and under specific conditions in Dam Battlegrounds. As if I needed another reason to dislike Shredders.

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Coinciding with the new Arc threats, this update also adds the Close Scrutiny Arc Operation map condition. This mouthful of an event introduces "high-risk engagements and high-value targets" that take place around the Arc Assessor. This is a heavily guarded platform hauling rare items, including those required for the new High-Gain Antenna player project. From the sounds of it, we'll have to defend ourselves from waves of Arcs or take out elite enemies while trying to crack open the Assessor, but that's just my two cents.

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Arc Raiders Flashpoint: The new Vaporizer enemy, an aerial machine, against a dark purple background.
Your new archnemesis, the Vaporizer.(Image credit: Embark)