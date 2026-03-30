Arc Raiders' Flashpoint update finally streamlines crafting—oh, and you can also supercharge Scrappy using food because that just makes sense

What's new: (Image credit: Embark) New Vaporizer enemy, and Shredders on other maps

'Close Scrutiny' map condition

New Dolabra and Canto weapons

High-Gain Antenna player project

Scrappy 'feeding boost'

While the Shrouded Sky update added the Controlled Access Zone, and the Firefly and Comet machines, Arc Raiders' new Flashpoint update might just be more exciting. It's only got four basic bullet points on the roadmap compared to Shrouded Sky's six, but don't let that fool you.

The Flashpoint update launches tomorrow, Tuesday, March 31, headlined by the new (and terrifying) Vaporizer machine. The name alone gives you an idea of what it's all about, but this large, aerial Arc comes equipped with a laser beam to chase you down, and often appears in groups. I can already tell they're going to be the bane of my existence.

Speaking of, Shredders have broken the confines of Stella Montis and can now appear on Blue Gate, Buried City and Spaceport, and under specific conditions in Dam Battlegrounds. As if I needed another reason to dislike Shredders.

Article continues below

Flashpoint Update | ARC Raiders - YouTube Watch On

Coinciding with the new Arc threats, this update also adds the Close Scrutiny Arc Operation map condition. This mouthful of an event introduces "high-risk engagements and high-value targets" that take place around the Arc Assessor. This is a heavily guarded platform hauling rare items, including those required for the new High-Gain Antenna player project. From the sounds of it, we'll have to defend ourselves from waves of Arcs or take out elite enemies while trying to crack open the Assessor, but that's just my two cents.