Arc Raiders' Cold Snap event will turn 'every raid into a high-stakes survival run' as frostbite drives players into what little shelter remains

The next big event on Arc Raiders' calendar is a snow day. Dubbed the Cold Snap, this limited-time event introduces the new Snowfall map condition for Topside locations, turning once lush regions like Dam Battlegrounds, Spaceport, Buried City and Blue Gate into a frozen hell.

"The update continues the game’s strong momentum with a limited-time winter event," a press release explains. "Dynamic snowfall conditions, new survival mechanics, expanded rewards, a seasonal Raider reset with the Expedition Project Raider, and the introduction of a second Raider Deck included directly in the base game.

"Snowstorms sweep across Speranza as winter conditions take hold of multiple raid locations. Snowfall reduces visibility, lakes freeze over, and the open surface becomes more dangerous than ever—turning every raid into a high-stakes survival run."

Grab your mittens because the Cold Snap release time is tomorrow, December 16, at 1:30 am PT/ 4:30am ET/ 9:30am GMT/ 10:30am CET and will run until the morning of January 13, 2026.

There is also a raider deck expansion coming alongside the event, which will be included for free for all "players who purchased either edition of the game". Named the Goalie Raider deck, there are new items and feats on offer as well as a hockey-inspired outfit, which actually looks pretty cursed as it has a kind of tube umbilical cord coming out of it. The deck will be available indefinitely, so you'll have plenty of time to figure out if you actually like it or not.

Aside from this, players will also be able to take part in the Flickering Flames event that sees you unlock rewards over 25 levels, though to access this you need to play five rounds of the new map condition.

Then there is the Candleberry Banquet project, which sees players earn more rewards by scavenging unique items and candleberries during the Cold Snap. "It features 5 stages, each revealing a new scene on the banquet table. Completing stages grants rewards such as cosmetic items, Raider Tokens and Merits, with Merits contributing progress in the Flickering Flames event."

But the latest event doesn't stop there—Cold Snap will also add a new issue for players to deal with. Frostbite will become a looming threat for anyone venturing out into the snow. "Players must watch out for frostbite, a creeping condition that slowly drains their health bar."

The only way to prevent this is to min-max the outdoors and indoors, as you need to shelter within what few structures are left on each map periodically to stop the chill from taking too much of a hold. "Raiders must rethink their loadouts, ensuring they can heal themselves or their teammates and plan their extractions with care, finding shelter if needed."

Funnily enough, I'm not actually worried about the snow or how scary the new umbilical cord hockey player skin will look—no, I'm scared about getting herded inside. Just look at Stella Montis—no good comes from driving a whole lobby of raiders into a small space together. People create death mazes, pile up corpses, and just generally have a stronger taste for bloodshed.

And with the new weather conditions, plus everyone farming for their Expedition, tensions will likely be even higher than usual. I'm not betting on finding many nice players out in the storm.