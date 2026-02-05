Embark heard your feedback, so finishing Arc Raiders' second Expedition will be cheaper by the millions
Those who couldn't finish the first Expedition can also "catch up" by earning skill points on the cheap.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
For many who played so much Arc Raiders that the only thing left to do was wipe their progress and start over, that last Expedition didn't quite hit the mark. "Honestly, it wasn't worth it" argued our own Sean Martin upon completion. The requirements were a grind and the rewards only so-so.
So, Embark is doing things a little differently for its second Expedition project that departs on March 1.
"Starting off, we want to get one announcement out of the way right off the bat: we’ve heard your feedback about the required Stash value for maximum rewards being too high, and have decided to lower the requirement to three million Coins (600k per Skill Point)," Embark wrote in blog post published today. "The reward will still be five skill points for reaching the three million stash value."
That's a big discount from the five million Coins that were needed to get the full skill point bonuses in the first Expedition—or a million coins per point. Yowza, now I understand the hate.
To make amends with folks who tried and failed to complete the Expedition last time, Embark is also introducing a "catchup mechanic" that will allow players to earn last season's five skill points on the cheap:
"For this Expedition, you will need to gather 300k Stash value per Skill Point missing from the first Expedition. When departing, Coins will contribute to the Skill Points of the second Expedition, before contributing to missing Skill Points from the first one."
That translates to another 1.5 million Coins, if I carried the one correctly. Altogether, first-time Expeditioners could reset with a full 10 extra skill points for 4.5 million Coins. Embark noted that this deal might be a one time thing.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
"Skill points won't be available indefinitely for those that continue to depart."
As for rewards, expect an escalation of what you got from the last Expedition, including some new color options for the Patchwork outfit.
Permanent
- The Patchwork outfit (evolved)
- Scrappy cosmetics
- The Expedition Indicator icon (upgraded for each expedition completed)
- 12→24 Stash spaces
- +0-5 Skill Points (+ catch up on missed Skill Points from the first Expedition, so 85 total is possible for those embarking on their second Expedition)
Consecutive
- 5%→10% XP boost
- 6%→12% Scrappy materials boost
- 60%→70% Repair value increase
Sign-ups for the second Expedition begin February 25 with departure taking place on March 1.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Morgan has been writing for PC Gamer since 2018, first as a freelancer and currently as a staff writer. He has also appeared on Polygon, Kotaku, Fanbyte, and PCGamesN. Before freelancing, he spent most of high school and all of college writing at small gaming sites that didn't pay him. He's very happy to have a real job now. Morgan is a beat writer following the latest and greatest shooters and the communities that play them. He also writes general news, reviews, features, the occasional guide, and bad jokes in Slack. Twist his arm, and he'll even write about a boring strategy game. Please don't, though.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.