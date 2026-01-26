The next Arc Raiders update adds Solo vs Squad matchmaking for PvP masochists and an exciting new map condition: Birds

It's been just under two weeks since the end of Arc Raiders' Cold Snap event, and Embark isn't wasting any time before rolling into the next phase of feature additions. Today, the studio released details about the Headwinds update arriving this week as the Rust Belt emerges from the depths of winter.

And as any farmer's almanac will tell you, the end of winter always brings two things: Asymmetrical combat engagements and an overabundance of avian activity. Truly, the cycle of the seasons is a beautiful thing.

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

In a news post, Embark offered some details about what to expect when the Headwinds update arrives on January 27. The most impactful addition is a new matchmaking option that'll be available for experienced raiders who've reached level 40: Solo vs Squads, offering bonus XP rewards for lone wolves who're willing to risk a fight with a full pack.

Whether or not additional XP is enough of a draw to actually get anyone to choose the new matchmaking option is another question. I'm doubtful—and personally speaking, as someone who's thoroughly on the friendlier end of the aggression-based matchmaking spectrum, you'll find me anywhere else. But if the idea of going toe-to-toe with a team of raiders entices you, I wish you the best of luck.

More immediately enticing to me is a new map condition for Buried City. It's called Bird City, because the map condition fills Buried City with birds. In its news post, Embark explains that "now the ice has melted, these intrepid survivors are stocking up on supplies for their nests," meaning the influx of feathered scavengers left an abundance of valuable bird-gathered loot tucked in their roosts.

I'll let credentialed ornithologists decide whether that's an accurate representation of bird behavior. I'm just pleased to know that sometimes pitching "what if we just put a lot of birds in it" in a meeting can work.

Headwinds will also bring a new trophy display project for players to fill with the proof of their Arc-hunting victories. And, of course, there will be new cosmetics to unlock for your Rust Belt wardrobe.

Headwinds hits Arc Raiders tomorrow on January 27. I'm sure the birds will be thrilled to see you.