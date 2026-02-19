Arc Raiders' next update adds hurricanes, and players think the teaser is hiding a new Arc enemy too

I hope you own some heavy boots, because hurricanes are coming to an Arc Raiders map near you. As part of the Shrouded Sky update coming February 24, the new map condition will send thrashing winds and low cloud cover across existing maps.

Similar to the Cold Snap condition, hurricanes will challenge players to limit their time topside, but it sounds like wind won't be as openly hostile as extreme cold.

"When you have a tailwind, you’ll feel fast and nimble, but fighting against the gales will inhibit your speed and quickly drain your stamina," Embark's blog post reads. "Throwables will also behave differently in these conditions, and it may take a while to master the trajectory of thrown items like grenades. Other aspects of gameplay like smoke, gas, and even jumping will be affected by the power of the Hurricane."

So if you're traveling with the wind, you get super speed? Sounds pretty cool. Oh wait, there's the fine print…

"The gale forces of the Hurricane will inevitably kick up dirt and debris from the surface. Your shield was not built to handle this onslaught, and will glitch and spark as it is struck by small items. Out in the open, this will degrade your shield and make you more visible to other Raiders. You’ll have to decide when to wear your shield, and when it becomes a hindrance."

Interesting. Not only will your shield degrade, but it will also give you away. It doesn't sound like your health bar will drain out in the open, so it's more of a push toward risky stealth play than a survival mechanic. That pairs with "low clouds" causing limited visibility and loud winds hindering perception. "Low visibility can also be turned to your advantage. When shieldless, other Raiders will find it harder to spot you amongst the chaos of the storm."

Shrouded Sky - Teaser | ARC Raiders - YouTube Watch On

We get a sample of the hurricane soundscape in the teaser trailer (embedded above). Man, that wind is noisy.

Speaking of, that teaser also holds what some players believe is the reveal of a new Arc enemy. See that blinking yellow light that turns red around the 10-second mark? You can't tell much from a screenshot, but as user Crazytrick points out on the Arc Raiders subreddit, the way the light moves suggests an Arc we haven't seen before.

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

I'm with user TheRealBlindDude , who reckons the blinky light's gliding movements look like a snake slithering through tall grass. One of the most terrifying real life nature encounters of my life, coming soon to Arc Raiders.

The teaser ends with another minor reveal: beards. Will Embark let us customize the length?