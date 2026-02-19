Arc Raiders' next update adds hurricanes, and players think the teaser is hiding a new Arc enemy too
Also, beards.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
I hope you own some heavy boots, because hurricanes are coming to an Arc Raiders map near you. As part of the Shrouded Sky update coming February 24, the new map condition will send thrashing winds and low cloud cover across existing maps.
Similar to the Cold Snap condition, hurricanes will challenge players to limit their time topside, but it sounds like wind won't be as openly hostile as extreme cold.
"When you have a tailwind, you’ll feel fast and nimble, but fighting against the gales will inhibit your speed and quickly drain your stamina," Embark's blog post reads. "Throwables will also behave differently in these conditions, and it may take a while to master the trajectory of thrown items like grenades. Other aspects of gameplay like smoke, gas, and even jumping will be affected by the power of the Hurricane."
So if you're traveling with the wind, you get super speed? Sounds pretty cool. Oh wait, there's the fine print…
"The gale forces of the Hurricane will inevitably kick up dirt and debris from the surface. Your shield was not built to handle this onslaught, and will glitch and spark as it is struck by small items. Out in the open, this will degrade your shield and make you more visible to other Raiders. You’ll have to decide when to wear your shield, and when it becomes a hindrance."
Interesting. Not only will your shield degrade, but it will also give you away. It doesn't sound like your health bar will drain out in the open, so it's more of a push toward risky stealth play than a survival mechanic. That pairs with "low clouds" causing limited visibility and loud winds hindering perception. "Low visibility can also be turned to your advantage. When shieldless, other Raiders will find it harder to spot you amongst the chaos of the storm."
We get a sample of the hurricane soundscape in the teaser trailer (embedded above). Man, that wind is noisy.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Speaking of, that teaser also holds what some players believe is the reveal of a new Arc enemy. See that blinking yellow light that turns red around the 10-second mark? You can't tell much from a screenshot, but as user Crazytrick points out on the Arc Raiders subreddit, the way the light moves suggests an Arc we haven't seen before.
I'm with user TheRealBlindDude, who reckons the blinky light's gliding movements look like a snake slithering through tall grass. One of the most terrifying real life nature encounters of my life, coming soon to Arc Raiders.
The teaser ends with another minor reveal: beards. Will Embark let us customize the length?
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Morgan has been writing for PC Gamer since 2018, first as a freelancer and currently as a staff writer. He has also appeared on Polygon, Kotaku, Fanbyte, and PCGamesN. Before freelancing, he spent most of high school and all of college writing at small gaming sites that didn't pay him. He's very happy to have a real job now. Morgan is a beat writer following the latest and greatest shooters and the communities that play them. He also writes general news, reviews, features, the occasional guide, and bad jokes in Slack. Twist his arm, and he'll even write about a boring strategy game. Please don't, though.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.