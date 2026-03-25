All Contradiction answers in Crimson Desert
Complete The Weight of Knowledge quest by naming a culprit.
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Completing the Contradiction quest in Crimson Desert is a little tricky. Unlike any previous investigations you may have done, such as Close Threat where you have to give evidence to Shakatu, this one is just a series of two-choice answers.
There are no items involved at all, so which one you pick simply depends on how well you listened to the testimonies of the various suspects during the investigation. I don't know about you, but I'm not always the most attentive with NPC dialogue, so here's what to answer in order to unmask the correct culprit who stole the forbidden book.
How to complete Contradiction in Crimson Desert
When you speak to the Institute Steward, he'll roll through each of the suspects one by one, to which you have to choose one of two responses. Here's everything you need to say in order:Article continues below
- "Heard there was a meeting with a noble from out town that day."
- "They were at the lab with Tarho all day, and reckon the guard's the one acting suspicious."
- "While working on their research with Grunil, they stopped by the library and got scolded by the librarian.
- "It seems the library has records of everyone's visits, except Raphael's."
- "They insist they couldn't have stolen it - since they didn't know about the forbidden books or the ancient language."
After this, he'll send you to catch Javier down by the library. A cutscene will play in which you knock him down, then it's simply a case of tying him up and delivering him like a bounty to the authorities in the courtyard nearby.
You'll get the reward, and that'll be The Weight of Knowledge quest completed.
Crimson Desert characters: Unlock each
Crimson Desert Abyss Artifacts: Level up
Crimson Desert respec: Swap your skills
How to steal in Crimson Desert: Pilfer some loot
How to find keys in Crimson Desert: Open doors
How to fast travel in Crimson Desert: Going places
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
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