How to complete Trial After Trial in Crimson Desert

Working out how to read the Memory Fragment in Crimson Desert 's Trial After Trial quest can be a bit tricky. While you find the Visione helmet that lets you read memories during the Unexpected Gift quest earlier in Chapter 2, this is the first time you actually have to carry out the process for reading them.

It's a handy skill to learn, since there are lots of random Memory Fragments you can read while out exploring the world. Some will give you little tidbits of story, while others will impart useful information. Either way, here's how to complete Trial After Trial and help Bremer his cows by reading the Memory Fragment.

How to read the memory on the cows' whereabouts

You need to find the point where the lantern reacts in the camp and then raise it to learn the Memory Fragment (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

The first few stages of this quest are super simple: you speak to Bremer, you bribe a nearby witness who leads you to where the cows are, and you defeat the bandits hanging out at the camp. After that, however, you'll get the objective to "read the memory on the cows' whereabouts," and "use your lantern where it reacts". What you need to do is:

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Walk into the centre of the camp until you reach the spot where your lantern starts glowing blue and emitting a pulse Press F2 (left on controller) and move the arrow to the right to select your lantern. Press CTRL (LB on controller) to raise your lantern and look around until you see the fluttering shapes of figures While aiming at them, a "learning" bar will build, so hold your lantern in place until that's done Now press ESC (menu button on controller) to put on the Visione and watch the memory

This is how you interact with Memory Fragments you find throughout the world in Crimson Desert, so it's handy to remember. Just watch out for your lantern glowing blue and emitting a pulse, as this indicates a nearby memory to read. Now head back to Bremer and tell him what happened to his cows to complete the quest.