How to complete Mystical Key and Polar Opposites in Crimson Desert
Find the locked room in the castle and learn how to use Axiom Force.
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The Mystical Key and Polar Opposites quests come immediately after each other in Crimson Desert. You will have just won an arm wrestling match in Hernand tavern and helped some random villagers clean their chimney. Now, though, you have to take a mysterious key and use it to unlock a room in Hernand Castle.
After that, you'll have to use the Axiom Force ability to move some dials and complete a circuit. All that said, here's how to finish both quests so you can keep progressing through Chapter 1.
How to complete Mystical Key
After you help the villagers clean the chimney, you'll start the Mystical Key quest. First off, you need to examine the Engraved Key you just got, so find it in your inventory, interact to bring it out, then hold CTRL (LB on controller) to have a look at it. Now, you need to enter Hernand Castle, so simply equip the Hernandian Attire you got from the last quest, and approach either gate.Article continues below
To find the door that the key unlocks, watch the clip above, or follow these steps:
- Enter the castle through either gate
- Head through the second gate into the inner keep
- When you enter the building, go right up the stairs
- Turn right at the top of the stairs
- Use the Engraved Key to unlock the first door on your left
Make sure to loot the chest in the room to get a Faded Abyss Artifact (which lets you respec) and then enter the portal to the Abyss.
How to use Axiom Force and complete Polar Opposites
Now you're in the Abyss, you'll be directed to "activate the Abyss Nexus" which you do by stepping on the pad directly in front of you—these are fast travel points, so you'll be doing this a lot in the game. Take the cobbled path towards the building directly ahead and you'll be greeted by a friendly white crow who gives you the Axiom Force ability.
Press and hold tab (or L3 on controller) to aim Axiom Force and let go to attach it to the discs on the floor (as in the video above). Now use the inputs listed in the bottom right to push and pull to align them so the circuit of blue light can pass through. This will open the door, letting you head inside. After that, all you have to do is complete the Abyss Without Balance quest to finish off Chapter 1.
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Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
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