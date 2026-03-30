Getting the Silver Fang wolf mount in Crimson Desert is a lot of fun—after all, who doesn't want to ride around Pywel on a white wolf, chomping on any bandits that get in your way? The problem is that this mount is locked behind a specific Hernand faction quest, Legendary Wolf, and this requires a big chunk of regional quest progress to appear.

In fact, it's one of the later quests in the region for House Celeste after you've done almost everything else. It's well worth doing, though, since slaying the wolf also gives you knowledge of all legendary animals across Pywel, including legendary horses . All that said, here's how to get the Silver Fang mount in Crimson Desert.

How to get the Silver Fang mount in Crimson Desert

You can find Silver Fang in the Howling Hollow in north Hernand after you complete the Legendary Wolf quest (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

The first two things you'll have to do to get the Silver Fang mount are to complete the Legendary Wolf faction quest for House Celeste in Hernand and unlock the Witch's Lair vendor, though you likely will have already reached Chapter 3 and done the latter.

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Legendary Wolf is one of the later Hernand faction quests and requires a lot of progress in the region. You need to:

Complete the "Queen of the Silkspun Cradle" House Celeste faction quest to slay the giant spider at Arboria Castle and then restart the factory—to unlock this, complete all House Roberts and House Alfonso quests, plus progress House Serkis to 10/13.

and then restart the factory—to unlock this, complete all House Roberts and House Alfonso quests, plus progress House Serkis to 10/13. You also have to complete the Solumen of Hernand Parish faction quest to 4/6, which sees you head to Senia, and then The Hellhounds quest for House Celeste, where you fight the goblin fundamentalists.

Finally, you need to complete the Vellua Fishermans' Guild faction quest fully in the south of the map.

After this, you should get the Legendary Wolf quest prompt in the House Celeste faction quest list, starting with "Silence From Afar", which sees you speak to a woman near Springtide Mill about her husband at the north gate.

Image 1 of 4 You'll unlock Legendary Wolf in the House Celeste list after you complete the necessary quests (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) Slay and skin Silver Fang in Howling Hollow (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) Craft a Sigil of Solidarity using the Fang of Silver Fang with Elowen (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) Consume the Sigil of Solidarity and then select Silver Fang as your mount (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

Now, you need to:

Complete the Legendary Wolf quest and slay the giant wolf boss in north Hernand as part of it. Head to the Howling Hollow cave in north Hernand, where you'll find Silver Fang and a bunch of other wolves. Kill Silver Fang and the wolves—watch out for the purple plants that sap your health around the side of the arena and for Silver Fang's grab attack. Skin Silver Fang to get the Fang of Silver Fang and the Silver Fang Helm (this acts as a disguise against wolves) Bring the Fang of Silver Fang to Elowen's Witch's Lair in the Witchwoods, select "Craft Abyss Gear" and cycle across to "Special Items" where you can craft a Sigil of Solidarity for Silver Fang using the fang. Consume the Sigil of Solidarity in your inventory, then press F1 (down on the D-pad) and cycle through your mounts to select Silver Fang.

The wolf isn't particularly fast, but similar to White Bear, it has a powerful attack, making it strong as a combat mount.