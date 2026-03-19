How to fast travel in Crimson Desert
Use the Abyss Nexus and track down Mysterious Energy.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
As with any RPG, fast travel is massively important in Crimson Desert, especially with such a big map and so many things to do in different regions. While the game introduces you to the Abyss Nexus and explains its use as a fast travel point, it doesn't explain how to find more of them. The Mysterious Energy circles that appear on the map are a big part of this.
Below, I'll explain how to fast travel on the map, but also your best bet for unlocking more fast travel points, whether those are Abyss Nexuses or Abyss Cressets.
How to fast travel in Crimson Desert
You can fast travel in Crimson Desert using either an activated Abyss Nexus or Abyss Cresset. All you need to do is hover over them on the map, and then double-click (or press Y on controller) to teleport to that location. It's worth noting that you can't fast travel if you're mounted, so make sure to get off your horse first.Article continues below
Mysterious Energy explained in Crimson Desert
To unlock more fast travel points across Pywel, you'll have to find and activate more Abyss Nexuses or Abyss Cressets, and these are generally located in the Mysterious Energy circles that you'll often see appear on the map. Search the circle, find the Cresset and take the Abyss Artifact inside to activate it, or step onto the Abyss Nexus to activate that. Since Abyss Cressets give you a skill level, you often have to overcome a little trial to reach them.
For example, the Abyss Cresset directly to the south-east of Hernand requires you to climb to the top of a big rocky pillar surrounded by Bismuth Crabs and with life-eating plants on top. The one in the far south in the Hernand Highlands requires you to solve a puzzle by aligning four statues to look at each other. Even the Abyss Cresset you find in Chapter 2's Reunion quest requires you to solve a little puzzle.
While Mysterious Energy circles can also indicate other secrets, more often than not, they represent a fast travel point you can find and activate, so keep your eyes peeled for any appearing in proximity while exploring the map.
Crimson Desert characters: Unlock each
Crimson Desert Abyss Artifacts: Level up
Crimson Desert respec: Swap your skills
How to steal in Crimson Desert: Pilfer some loot
How to get pets in Crimson Desert: Furry friends
How to tame horses in Crimson Desert: Mount up
Read moreRead less▼
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.