As with any RPG, fast travel is massively important in Crimson Desert , especially with such a big map and so many things to do in different regions. While the game introduces you to the Abyss Nexus and explains its use as a fast travel point, it doesn't explain how to find more of them. The Mysterious Energy circles that appear on the map are a big part of this.

Below, I'll explain how to fast travel on the map, but also your best bet for unlocking more fast travel points, whether those are Abyss Nexuses or Abyss Cressets.

How to fast travel in Crimson Desert

Double click (or press Y on controller) on either an Abyss Nexus or an Abyss Cresset icon to travel to it (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

You can fast travel in Crimson Desert using either an activated Abyss Nexus or Abyss Cresset. All you need to do is hover over them on the map, and then double-click (or press Y on controller) to teleport to that location. It's worth noting that you can't fast travel if you're mounted, so make sure to get off your horse first.

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Mysterious Energy explained in Crimson Desert

Image 1 of 3 Mysterious Energy circles generally contain either an Abyss Nexus or an Abyss Cresset (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) You'll often have to complete a puzzle or trial to take the Abyss Cresset's artifact and activate it (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) You just have to stand on an Abyss Nexus to activate it (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

To unlock more fast travel points across Pywel, you'll have to find and activate more Abyss Nexuses or Abyss Cressets, and these are generally located in the Mysterious Energy circles that you'll often see appear on the map. Search the circle, find the Cresset and take the Abyss Artifact inside to activate it, or step onto the Abyss Nexus to activate that. Since Abyss Cressets give you a skill level, you often have to overcome a little trial to reach them.

For example, the Abyss Cresset directly to the south-east of Hernand requires you to climb to the top of a big rocky pillar surrounded by Bismuth Crabs and with life-eating plants on top. The one in the far south in the Hernand Highlands requires you to solve a puzzle by aligning four statues to look at each other. Even the Abyss Cresset you find in Chapter 2's Reunion quest requires you to solve a little puzzle.

While Mysterious Energy circles can also indicate other secrets, more often than not, they represent a fast travel point you can find and activate, so keep your eyes peeled for any appearing in proximity while exploring the map.