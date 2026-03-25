How to solve the Sanctum of Benediction puzzle in Crimson Desert

The Sanctum of Benediction puzzle isn't the hardest I've come across in Crimson Desert , but it certainly isn't the easiest either. It's plain to see how someone could find this sanctum confusing, especially when one of the parts you recover doesn't seem to fit onto the central device you're trying to repair.

Thankfully, though, it's not anything like the Toward the Nest or the Arboria Castle puzzles, which can both take a long time without outside help. No, you'll have this one done in a jiffy following the steps below.

Crimson Desert Sanctum of Benediction puzzle solution

You can see a quick rundown of the puzzle in the video above, but otherwise the steps are fairly straightforward. Make sure to defeat all the enemies around the Sanctum of Benediction first to liberate it. And if you somehow lose a part during the puzzle, you should be able to recover it from the Howling Hill camp supply chest.

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Now, to complete the puzzle:

From the big pot-like central device, head down the stairs and turn right into the small dark room. Use Axiom Force to grab the battery cube in here and bring it back upstairs. Slot it into the empty cube-shaped space and then Force Palm to slot it in. Head around to the other side of the big central building with the window to find a sealed doorway—light the lamp to its right by interacting with it to open the door. Use Axiom Force to grab the floating core inside—if you're struggling to get it out of the door, grab the top of its orb, since it won't fit through on its side. If you have the Kuku Pot from the kiln repair quest in Chapter 4, you could also seal it and discard it near the central device instead. Use Axiom Force to position the core on top of the back left pillar that's missing one—don't worry about fitting it on perfectly, so long as it stays put when you let go. Climb to the top of it and do a downward Force Palm to slot it into place.

Shortly after, the device will power up, and you'll have cleansed the Sanctum of Benediction.