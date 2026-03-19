Crimson Desert bounties and how to catch each

Who doesn't love a good bounty? In Crimson Desert , there are myriad outlaws and criminals running loose across the land—in fact, judging by the 1,000 of bandits I've killed so far, law enforcement seems to be proving rather ineffective. Even though there are veritable armies of ne'er-do-wells taking over forts and castles, you'll be enlisted to catch individual wrongdoers.

Capturing a bounty is relatively simple, but some of them can be quite hard to reach. All that said, here's how to unlock bounties, where to find each one, and how to snag them for the Hernand city guard.

How to unlock bounties in Crimson Desert

Bounty posters will start appearing around Hernand city in Chapter 2 (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

Once you reach Chapter 2 of the main story, bounty posters will start appearing in Hernand on various posts around the city. When you pick up a bounty and read it, their last known location will be marked on the map.

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There's also a quest in north Hernand city to catch the first bounty, Jeffrey, which will introduce you to the system and get you a Mask item, if you haven't worked out how to steal yet. Each bounty gives a reward on delivery, but also Hernandian Contribution.

Hernand bounty locations in Crimson Desert

Image 1 of 2 Find your bounty, tackle them, punch them a few times, then you'll get the option to restrain them (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) Carry them back to the jail in north Hernand city for your reward (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

There are nine bounties in the starting region of Hernand. The posters for each of them (except the ninth, which appears near the Equinsher Saddlery in Chapter 8) are located around Hernand city.

To catch a bounty, simply:

Tackle them Punch them three times Restrain and carry them Get onto your horse and ride to the jail in north Hernand City

Here are their names, rewards, and where to find them, ordered in terms of how much of a pain they are to reach:

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