Crimson Desert bounties and how to catch each
Bring these criminals to justice across Hernand.
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Who doesn't love a good bounty? In Crimson Desert, there are myriad outlaws and criminals running loose across the land—in fact, judging by the 1,000 of bandits I've killed so far, law enforcement seems to be proving rather ineffective. Even though there are veritable armies of ne'er-do-wells taking over forts and castles, you'll be enlisted to catch individual wrongdoers.
Capturing a bounty is relatively simple, but some of them can be quite hard to reach. All that said, here's how to unlock bounties, where to find each one, and how to snag them for the Hernand city guard.
How to unlock bounties in Crimson Desert
Once you reach Chapter 2 of the main story, bounty posters will start appearing in Hernand on various posts around the city. When you pick up a bounty and read it, their last known location will be marked on the map.Article continues below
There's also a quest in north Hernand city to catch the first bounty, Jeffrey, which will introduce you to the system and get you a Mask item, if you haven't worked out how to steal yet. Each bounty gives a reward on delivery, but also Hernandian Contribution.
Hernand bounty locations in Crimson Desert
There are nine bounties in the starting region of Hernand. The posters for each of them (except the ninth, which appears near the Equinsher Saddlery in Chapter 8) are located around Hernand city.
To catch a bounty, simply:
- Tackle them
- Punch them three times
- Restrain and carry them
- Get onto your horse and ride to the jail in north Hernand City
Here are their names, rewards, and where to find them, ordered in terms of how much of a pain they are to reach:
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Name
Reward
Location
Jeffrey
Mask, 1 silver
Wandering in the day just west of Hillside Manor in Hernand
Billy
2 silver
Found pickpocketing near Rhett's shop in Hernand in the evening (6 pm onwards)
Bianca
5 silver
In the locked building attached to the Church of Hernand. Head inside the church, go right, take the stairs down to enter the area where she is. She appeared around 4 pm for me.
Blix
15 silver
Jump down the crevice in the cliff just west of the Goldleaf Guildhouse on Unicorn Cliff to find his gang. Use a bow to aggro the others and draw them away, then kill them to make Blix run.
Alessio
20 silver
Found near the Trembling Gorge on the road heading north into the Ironwood, in the east of the Hernand region. Easy to spot with his gang by the side of the road by a broken wagon. Take them out and he'll run.
Warren
25 silver
Located just south of Pororin in the far south of the Hernand region. You'll have to get access to Florindale first to reach the area he's in.
Salvatore
12 silver
In the Sunset Valley settlement in the southernmost point of the Hernand region. You can find him by a bridge on the west side of town. Watch out for the Reed Devil's minions when you're riding up and down the long trail. These will change into hostile scarecrows after you defeat him in the story.
Simon De Montfort
8 silver
At a roadside beehive to the far southwest of Hernand. Your best bet is to find Senia in the southwest Hernand Highlands, then head west, climbing over the rocks to avoid where Bismuth blocks the trail. After you catch him, ride north, then east past Scholastone Institute and carefully descend the rocks into the Witchwoods. Here you can pick up a trail and head northeast to Hernand. Either that or wait until you visit Scholastone in Chapter 4 and open up the main trail.
Haldin
30 silver
Wandering around the Vilkom Outpost disguised as a Hernand soldier. You'll have to liberate the outpost from the Wolf Trackers first: you can find it north-west of Hills of No Return, on the path up north from Hook Rapids Hearth. The bounty notice will then appear along the path between the Goldleaf Trading Post and Bloomwood Ranch, north-east from your Howling Hill camp.
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Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
- Mollie TaylorFeatures Producer
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