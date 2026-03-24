How to complete the Toward the Nest puzzle in Crimson Desert
Activate the skybridge so you can chase Crowcaller.
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I spent a long time trying to solve the Toward the Nest puzzle in Crimson Desert—far more than any I'd encountered in the main story up to that point. By comparison, finishing Abyss Without Balance or activating the Spire of the Stars was super easy. In this quest, you'll find yourself chasing the Crowcaller into the Abyss, and surprise, surprise, there's a puzzle.
You'll first have to ascend the Spire of Soaring and complete some relatively easy circuit puzzles along the way. But where things get really confusing is when you arrive in the Abyss itself and have to activate a skybridge to continue your hunt for the feather-clad fiend.
How to activate the skybridge in Toward the Nest
After you enter the Spire of Soaring through the cave down and to the right of the entrance, and solve its circuit puzzles with Axiom Force (remember, you can use Blinding Flash to reveal circuit shapes), a lift from the top of the tower will take you to the Crescent Skybridge in the Abyss.Article continues below
Here, you'll get the objective to "activate the skybridge". While doing this, watch out for the health-stealing plants, but otherwise, here's what you need to do:
- First off, climb to the upper ring above you, where you'll find three orblike devices firing lasers across the gap: a central one, a left one, and a right one.
- The left and the right aren't aligned correctly, so use Axiom Force on the back of each to control it, and then move the laser so it hits the blue crystal opposite.
- Now you'll need to fly across to the other side—I did this from the left laser, flying across the platforms and then climbing up to the top, though you can do it from the central laser also.
- You now need to reattach two connecting pipes, marked on the map screenshots above, which will power up the big circular switch—one is behind the central blue crystal, while the second is on the cable behind the right-side one.
- Now climb onto the big disc that lights up and Force Palm it as you did in Abyss Without Balance to power things up.
Now you can continue to pursue Crowcaller across the Abyss.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
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