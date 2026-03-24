I spent a long time trying to solve the Toward the Nest puzzle in Crimson Desert —far more than any I'd encountered in the main story up to that point. By comparison, finishing Abyss Without Balance or activating the Spire of the Stars was super easy. In this quest, you'll find yourself chasing the Crowcaller into the Abyss, and surprise, surprise, there's a puzzle.

You'll first have to ascend the Spire of Soaring and complete some relatively easy circuit puzzles along the way. But where things get really confusing is when you arrive in the Abyss itself and have to activate a skybridge to continue your hunt for the feather-clad fiend.

How to activate the skybridge in Toward the Nest

Image 1 of 6 Climb up and use Axiom Force to align the left and right laser orbs with the crystals opposite them (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) Head across to the other side and look for an unconnected pipe by the central crystal (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) Interact to connect it (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) Look for another pipe on the right side path (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) Connect that also (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) Force Palm the button at the end to activate the skybridge (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

After you enter the Spire of Soaring through the cave down and to the right of the entrance, and solve its circuit puzzles with Axiom Force (remember, you can use Blinding Flash to reveal circuit shapes), a lift from the top of the tower will take you to the Crescent Skybridge in the Abyss.

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Here, you'll get the objective to "activate the skybridge". While doing this, watch out for the health-stealing plants, but otherwise, here's what you need to do:

First off, climb to the upper ring above you, where you'll find three orblike devices firing lasers across the gap: a central one, a left one, and a right one. The left and the right aren't aligned correctly, so use Axiom Force on the back of each to control it, and then move the laser so it hits the blue crystal opposite. Now you'll need to fly across to the other side—I did this from the left laser, flying across the platforms and then climbing up to the top, though you can do it from the central laser also. You now need to reattach two connecting pipes, marked on the map screenshots above, which will power up the big circular switch—one is behind the central blue crystal, while the second is on the cable behind the right-side one. Now climb onto the big disc that lights up and Force Palm it as you did in Abyss Without Balance to power things up.

Now you can continue to pursue Crowcaller across the Abyss.