How to solve the Halssius Conflux statue puzzle in Crimson Desert
Move the grid, match the symbols.
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If you've been wandering around the Serkis Estate in Crimson Desert, then you've no doubt stumbled across the Halssius Conflux statue puzzle in the southeast. It's a mysterious grove full of statues hiding some kind of treasure, and you're not given much in the way of a clue as to what to do, except for a spectre hitting a post.
Below, I'll go over the steps you need to complete to solve this statue puzzle. Wonky controls aside, it's much easier to do than it looks at first. It's just a matter of matching symbols.
How to solve the Halssius Conflux statue puzzle in Crimson Desert
To complete this puzzle, you need to match the symbols held by the marked statues with the symbols on the floor using the rotatable grid. As the ghostly figure is trying to show, you need to use the stab attack on the black post by pressing shift and right click (right bumper and triangle/Y on controller) to stab your sword into it, letting you push the floor grid around the central statue.Article continues below
The main statue in the centre emits a beam of light pointing at smaller statues holding symbols. At first, it points at just one statue (holding a plate/shield), but this increases to three and then five statues as you complete each step. After each stage, the symbols on the floor will move, so you need to re-examine the pattern to find the necessary cluster.
Once you've located the correct position and rotated the grid, right click (press RT on controller) while stabbing the post to pierce it, locking the grid into position and finalising your answer, so to speak.
As shown in the video above, here's the order of the symbols you need to match and where you need to position the grid:
- Plate: Move the grid 90 degrees to the left
- Scales, jar, harp: From the previous position, move it slightly right, closer to the centre
- Horse, plate, horse, jar, scales, harp: Move the grid right again until you're almost directly ahead of the statue
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Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
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