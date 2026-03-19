If you've been wandering around the Serkis Estate in Crimson Desert, then you've no doubt stumbled across the Halssius Conflux statue puzzle in the southeast. It's a mysterious grove full of statues hiding some kind of treasure, and you're not given much in the way of a clue as to what to do, except for a spectre hitting a post.

Below, I'll go over the steps you need to complete to solve this statue puzzle. Wonky controls aside, it's much easier to do than it looks at first. It's just a matter of matching symbols.

How to solve the Halssius Conflux statue puzzle in Crimson Desert

Image 1 of 3 Step 1: Plate (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) Step 2: Scales, jar, harp. (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) Step 3: Horse, plate, horse, jar, scales, harp. (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

To complete this puzzle, you need to match the symbols held by the marked statues with the symbols on the floor using the rotatable grid. As the ghostly figure is trying to show, you need to use the stab attack on the black post by pressing shift and right click (right bumper and triangle/Y on controller) to stab your sword into it, letting you push the floor grid around the central statue.

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The main statue in the centre emits a beam of light pointing at smaller statues holding symbols. At first, it points at just one statue (holding a plate/shield), but this increases to three and then five statues as you complete each step. After each stage, the symbols on the floor will move, so you need to re-examine the pattern to find the necessary cluster.

Once you've located the correct position and rotated the grid, right click (press RT on controller) while stabbing the post to pierce it, locking the grid into position and finalising your answer, so to speak.

As shown in the video above, here's the order of the symbols you need to match and where you need to position the grid:

Plate: Move the grid 90 degrees to the left Scales, jar, harp: From the previous position, move it slightly right, closer to the centre Horse, plate, horse, jar, scales, harp: Move the grid right again until you're almost directly ahead of the statue