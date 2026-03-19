How to complete the Reunion puzzle in Crimson Desert

The Reunion puzzle isn't all that complicated in Crimson Desert , but it's one of the first you'll face, provided you've been sticking to the main story. You learn two new abilities during this quest, one of which you'll have to use to unlock the chamber with the puzzle inside.

Below I'll explain how to 'uncover the secret of the ancient ruins' and what to do with three disks that you're faced with when you make your way inside.

How to unravel the secret of the ancient ruins in Crimson Desert

Image 1 of 2 You have to Force Palm the circles in a certain order (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) Grab the Abyss Artifact from the cresset outside once the puzzle is solved (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

When you arrive at the ruins on top of the hill after following the black cat from Lioncrest Watchtower, you'll learn the Nature's Grasp ability, which will let you lift the stone slab blocking the chamber in front of you. Nature's Grasp is a little weird targeting wise, so you'll have to get super close to the stone for the prompt to appear.

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Heft it up, head inside, and you'll learn a second new ability: Focus. This lets you recoup spirit by standing still and is very useful in certain bosses like Marnie's Excavatron. For now, though, you'll have to solve a puzzle. In front of you are three disks, so here's what you need to do:

Use Force Palm to punch in the middle circle Do the same to the left circle Do the same to the right circle

Now you can head outside and grab the Abyss Artifact from the Abyss Cresset. If this is the first Cresset you've activated, then it's worth knowing that you can also use them as fast travel points, meaning you can come back to this hill whenever you want. Now, approach the child and you've completed Reunion.