How to respec in Crimson Desert
And where to find more Faded Abyss Artifacts.
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Working out how to respec Kliff in Crimson Desert is quite important, especially in a game with such a complex skill tree where your choices widely determine what you're able to do in the world. While you can gain some abilities simply by observing skills, you'll unlock most of them by spending regular Abyss Artifacts in the skill tree.
Thankfully, though, there is a way to respec so you can experiment with skills a bit and decide where to allot your points. You might even be finding a boss a little too tricky and so want to chuck your artifacts into health and spirit instead—there's an item that lets you do just that.
How to respec in Crimson Desert
To respec in Crimson Desert, you need a Faded Abyss Artifact item—these are different to the regular or Sealed Abyss Artifacts. You'll first find one of these during the Chapter 1 main quest, Trace, where you head into Hernand Castle and find the room that the mysterious key opens. Before stepping into the abyss portal, check the chest in the room to get one. If you miss it, fear not: you can return later and grab it then.Article continues below
Now, to actually respec you have to enter the skills menu and then hold F to reset all. This will return your Abyss Artifacts so you can re-allot them as you wish. If you don't have a Faded Abyss Artifact present in your inventory, then the reset all option will be greyed out.
How to get more Faded Abyss Artifacts
As far as I can tell, there's no way to purchase Faded Abyss Artifacts in Crimson Desert, but you can get them as main story quest rewards. For example, you can get one from that chest during Trace, but you'll earn another by completing Chapter 1.
You can also get them by completing certain Sealed Abyss Artifact challenges, such as Keeping Balance on the Wind, which you can pick up at a roadside marker southeast of Hernand, on the road that passes east below the Unicorn Cliff.
And lastly, you can purchase one Faded Abyss Artifact from Witch's Lair shops, though you won't unlock these until Chapter 3's main story.
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Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
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