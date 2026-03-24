Crimson Desert legendary horse locations

Tracking down legendary horse locations in Crimson Desert is a great way to get yourself a solid mount. These famed steeds each have their own specialism, whether it's Royler's speed, Rokade's health, or Camora's superior combat stats. They also have better skills than regular horses, and Royler even has a unique Consecutive Instant Acceleration ability.

You'll need a decent level of stamina to tame the horses , especially Royler, who's located in an icy climate. Honestly, I just respecced into higher stamina specifically to grab them, so it's well worth making sure you have a good level before attempting.

Royler location

You can find Royler at a small pond just below the "P" in Pailune (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

This legendary white horse is the fastest, boasting Level 4 movement speed where Rokade and Camora are only Level 3. Royler also has a different skill set versus the other two, getting Instant Acceleration at Level 3 and a unique skill called Consecutive Instant Acceleration at Level 5.

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You can find Royler, a white horse, wandering by the camp near the small pond in Snowgrass Hearth, just below the "P" in Pailune. Since this is a snowy area, you'll want to bring ice resistance through gear and consumables, plus have a decent level of stamina. I found I didn't have enough, so I respecced into stamina level 10 and still found this a bit tricky, though I was taming him on mouse and keyboard and I didn't bring extra ice resistance beyond my cloak.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

Either way, you're better off holding S (back on the stick on controller) and trying to keep the camera centered behind the horse, versus attempting to do the horse taming minigame as it's described.

Rokade location

You can find Rokade by a pool near the Spire of Insight (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

This legendary black horse is the tankiest, with almost twice as much health as Royler, so it's ideal if you want a survivable mount. You can find Rokade wandering near the pool to the west of the Spire of Insight in southern Hernand—the horse is easy to spot since it's extremely black.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

Rokade is also much easier to tame since the climate is better in Hernand and you don't have to worry about your stamina being impacted by negative effects like ice or heat.

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Camora location

You can find Camora in the Redtree Forest near Red River (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

This legendary red horse has the highest attack and defense of the three, making it the best if you want a combat mount and to actually use your horse skills to kick and hurt enemies. You can find Camora in the Redtree Forest in a cavern meadow filled with flowers in the rainforest to the south of the Crimson Desert. This is located far to the southeast of Tommaso, to the east of the Sanctum of Renunciation, and to the west of the Red River.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)