Crimson Desert legendary horse locations
Saddle these famed mounts and get yourself a superior steed.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Tracking down legendary horse locations in Crimson Desert is a great way to get yourself a solid mount. These famed steeds each have their own specialism, whether it's Royler's speed, Rokade's health, or Camora's superior combat stats. They also have better skills than regular horses, and Royler even has a unique Consecutive Instant Acceleration ability.
You'll need a decent level of stamina to tame the horses, especially Royler, who's located in an icy climate. Honestly, I just respecced into higher stamina specifically to grab them, so it's well worth making sure you have a good level before attempting.
Royler location
This legendary white horse is the fastest, boasting Level 4 movement speed where Rokade and Camora are only Level 3. Royler also has a different skill set versus the other two, getting Instant Acceleration at Level 3 and a unique skill called Consecutive Instant Acceleration at Level 5.Article continues below
You can find Royler, a white horse, wandering by the camp near the small pond in Snowgrass Hearth, just below the "P" in Pailune. Since this is a snowy area, you'll want to bring ice resistance through gear and consumables, plus have a decent level of stamina. I found I didn't have enough, so I respecced into stamina level 10 and still found this a bit tricky, though I was taming him on mouse and keyboard and I didn't bring extra ice resistance beyond my cloak.
Either way, you're better off holding S (back on the stick on controller) and trying to keep the camera centered behind the horse, versus attempting to do the horse taming minigame as it's described.
Rokade location
This legendary black horse is the tankiest, with almost twice as much health as Royler, so it's ideal if you want a survivable mount. You can find Rokade wandering near the pool to the west of the Spire of Insight in southern Hernand—the horse is easy to spot since it's extremely black.
Rokade is also much easier to tame since the climate is better in Hernand and you don't have to worry about your stamina being impacted by negative effects like ice or heat.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Camora location
This legendary red horse has the highest attack and defense of the three, making it the best if you want a combat mount and to actually use your horse skills to kick and hurt enemies. You can find Camora in the Redtree Forest in a cavern meadow filled with flowers in the rainforest to the south of the Crimson Desert. This is located far to the southeast of Tommaso, to the east of the Sanctum of Renunciation, and to the west of the Red River.
It's slightly harder to navigate to this spot, but the map above should help. If you haven't unlocked the region map yet, ring the bell in Tommaso for the Toll of Pywel quest. As mentioned, you're looking for a red horse with some white markings. I'd recommend trying to drive Camora into an open area so it doesn't smoosh your camera against the wall and make it impossible to see or tame it—this happened to me a few times.
Crimson Desert characters: Unlock each
Crimson Desert Abyss Artifacts: Level up
Crimson Desert respec: Swap your skills
How to steal in Crimson Desert: Pilfer some loot
How to find keys in Crimson Desert: Open doors
How to fast travel in Crimson Desert: Going places
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.