How to get Abyss Artifacts in Crimson Desert
Get health, stamina, and unlock new skills.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Since they serve as skill points, finding Abyss Artifacts is a big part of Crimson Desert, allowing you to buff your health, stamina, and spirit, or unlock powerful new abilities. This game's skill system is pretty complex as each skill gains additional abilities as you put more points into it, leaving you with a whole heap of stuff to try in combat and exploration.
Thankfully, there's a fairly generous respec system so you can experiment, but in terms of straight-up earning Abyss Artifacts, there are a number of different ways to get them versus purely slaying out.
How to get Abyss Artifacts in Crimson Desert
Abyss Artifacts are basically your skill points in Crimson Desert. These are the different ways you can find and get them:Article continues below
- Defeating enemies occasionally gives you an Abyss Artifact as if you're levelling up
- Certain main quests reward you with an Abyss Artifact
- Finding Abyss Cressets in the Mysterious Energy circles on the map gives you an Abyss Artifact when you interact with them
- Certain achievements, like beating all arm wrestlers at Hernand Tavern, give you one
- You can buy an Abyss Artifact from the Secret Shop if you run into Patrigio on the road. I found him near Springtide Mill at the start of Chapter 3. He might sell more if you find him in other areas.
- When you complete a Sealed Abyss Artifact Challenge, consume it in your inventory to get an Abyss Artifact.
- You can purchase an Abyss Artifact from Witch's Lair shops, though these won't unlock until Chapter 3.
These are all of the methods I've discovered so far. Unlike Sealed Abyss Artifacts, you don't really have to go looking for Abyss Artifacts too much. Provided you're playing the game, defeating enemies, and completing quests, you'll naturally accrue skill points over time, though doing these extra challenges will level you up faster and help you get stronger.
Since Abyss Artifacts are also used to refine weapons at higher levels, it's a good thing to always have some of them knocking around.
Crimson Desert characters: Unlock each
Crimson Desert respec: Swap your skills
How to steal in Crimson Desert: Pilfer some loot
How to get pets in Crimson Desert: Furry friends
How to tame horses in Crimson Desert: Mount up
How to fast travel in Crimson Desert: Going places
Read moreRead less▼
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.