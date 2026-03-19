Since they serve as skill points, finding Abyss Artifacts is a big part of Crimson Desert , allowing you to buff your health, stamina, and spirit, or unlock powerful new abilities. This game's skill system is pretty complex as each skill gains additional abilities as you put more points into it, leaving you with a whole heap of stuff to try in combat and exploration.

Thankfully, there's a fairly generous respec system so you can experiment, but in terms of straight-up earning Abyss Artifacts, there are a number of different ways to get them versus purely slaying out.

How to get Abyss Artifacts in Crimson Desert

Image 1 of 4 You can get Abyss Artifacts for defeating enemies and completing Sealed Abyss Artifact challenges (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) You can also buy one from the Secret Shop (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) And another from Witch's Lair vendors later in the game (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) Abyss Artifacts are also used as a material in max level refinement (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

Abyss Artifacts are basically your skill points in Crimson Desert. These are the different ways you can find and get them:

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Defeating enemies occasionally gives you an Abyss Artifact as if you're levelling up

Certain main quests reward you with an Abyss Artifact

Finding Abyss Cressets in the Mysterious Energy circles on the map gives you an Abyss Artifact when you interact with them

Certain achievements, like beating all arm wrestlers at Hernand Tavern, give you one

You can buy an Abyss Artifact from the Secret Shop if you run into Patrigio on the road. I found him near Springtide Mill at the start of Chapter 3. He might sell more if you find him in other areas.

When you complete a Sealed Abyss Artifact Challenge, consume it in your inventory to get an Abyss Artifact.

You can purchase an Abyss Artifact from Witch's Lair shops, though these won't unlock until Chapter 3.

These are all of the methods I've discovered so far. Unlike Sealed Abyss Artifacts, you don't really have to go looking for Abyss Artifacts too much. Provided you're playing the game, defeating enemies, and completing quests, you'll naturally accrue skill points over time, though doing these extra challenges will level you up faster and help you get stronger.

Since Abyss Artifacts are also used to refine weapons at higher levels, it's a good thing to always have some of them knocking around.