How to trade and get a wagon in Crimson Desert

Doing a bit of trade in Crimson Desert is just one of the many ways you can earn camp funds, letting you undertake various projects and send your Freeswords out on missions across Pywel. While you can grab trade goods early, stow them in your inventory, and sell them for coin a bit later, the real trade happens when you get yourself a wagon.

This takes quite a bit of quest progress—hell, all the pieces didn't come together for me until Chapter 5. The trade system is also a big buggy as it stands, but if you want to pursue it anyway, below I'll explain how to sell trade goods, get a wagon, and engage in trade.

How to sell trade goods

You can sell unpackaged trade goods at any trade post after you complete Chapter 2 (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

If you've picked up any odd trade goods during your travels, you can sell them once you reach Chapter 3 of the main story. This will unlock Goldleaf Tradeposts, where you can talk to their black market vendors and sell any trade items directly for coppers and silver. To actually sell trade goods en masse, though, you'll first need a wagon (and no, you can't use a stolen one).

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How to get a wagon in Crimson Desert

Image 1 of 3 Complete Greymane quests until you recruit Brice and can finish his request (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) You'll also need to recruit a Freesword with the engineering skill such as Arnold (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) Once you've done both you can manufacture a wagon at Timberturner Wainwright (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

To start properly trading in Crimson Desert, you'll need a wagon, and this requires a decent amount of quest progress. You need to:

Set up camp on Howling Hill and progress the Greymane 'Grounds of the Sunrise' questline to find missing comrades and expand the camp until you complete 'Rumor in Glenbright Farm', which recruits Brice, the wagon manager. Complete Greymane Requests, listed under 'Greymane Commissions' until Brice's Request unlocks (for me this was in Chapter 4), then head to the Timberturner Wainwright for him to scope out building a wagon. Complete the 'Rumor in St. Halssius' quest to recruit Arnold, who has the engineering skill you need to build a wagon. Any Freesword with this skill will do, but Arnold is the first I found. Inspect Timberturner Wainwright on the map northeast from the camp, go to the mission list, and order your wagon.

There are three different levels of wagon you can buy for varying costs, but either way, you'll have to wait a little while as they construct it. Once done, speak to Brice to finish his request.

How to trade in Crimson Desert

Image 1 of 3 You can package trade goods with Karl and then load them onto the wagon with Brice (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) You can sell or buy a selection of goods at the Goldleaf Guildhouse, though at a minimum quantity of 25 (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) You can also sell goods at the Royal Trading Post, but this only worked once for me and seemed quite buggy (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

Trading goods in Crimson Desert is a way to earn more camp funds, effectively your settlement's money resource. Here's a runthrough of how the whole process works:

You can package trade goods in your inventory with the Provisions Keeper, Karl, if you speak to him in camp and enter the 'Camp Provisions' menu. It costs 100 camp funds to package a trade good. You can also package your camp resources with P (L3 on controller), with every 1,000 becoming an individual packed trade good. Finally, you can buy trade goods from the Goldleaf Guildhouse to the east if you bring your wagon there—if you inspect it on the map and choose 'Trading Post', you can see what they're selling, buying, and the current value trend for each good. Now you can speak to Brice and choose the 'Load Supply to Wagon' option. Simply move everything across you want to take, then leave the menu to ride out on your wagon. As far as I can tell, you have two main options for selling trade goods by wagon. You can either go to the Goldleaf Guildhouse to the east, but they will only buy a minimum quantity of 25 stacks of an item, and only buy what they're listed as buying. However, it seems you can also sell stuff to the Royal Trading Post north of Hernand Castle. I went there with my wagon and it started a cutscene where they accepted my goods. After that, however, it seemed to bug out and they wouldn't take any more.

Honestly, my experience with trading in Crimson Desert has been quite buggy, but the general principle for making money with it is to buy low, sell high. Save up some camp funds through Freesword missions, keep an eye out for goods at the Goldleaf Guildhouse that are going for cheap, grab at least a stack of 25, and then sell them for profit when their price is higher.