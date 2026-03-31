The Shadow Armor set in Crimson Desert is a bit similar to the Frostcursed Armor , so if you enjoy those lich king vibes, or looking like a member of the Wild Hunt from The Witcher 3, you're sure to like this set. While you can get the entire set for defeating Beloth, a tanky and fairly annoying boss in the Hoenmark Ruins, you can also find most of the set scattered around Everfrost.

Beloth is a bit of a DPS check since he has so much health, you're contending with an ice DoT, and you'll periodically freeze (just for some added fun). He can be a pain, especially if you choose to fight him properly versus doing the pillar cheese. Either way, here's how to get the Shadow Armor in Crimson Desert, which grants daze and petrification immunity and some decent fire resistance.

All Plate Armour of the Shadows piece locations in Crimson Desert

There are four pieces of Shadow Armor, scattered across the Everfrost region of northwest Hernand, though for the fifth and final piece, the Plate Helmet of the Shadows, you'll have to defeat Beloth in the Hoenmark Ruins.

It's worth noting that defeating Beloth will get you all pieces of the Shadow Armor as well, though he's a tough boss, especially early on. All the pieces are relatively close to each other, so I've arranged them in the most efficient route.

Plate Gloves of the Shadows location

Everfrost Cave is up in the mountains of west Hernand (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

The Shadow Gloves are located in Everfrost Cave to the west of Fort Warspike, following the river to its end, and northwest of Scholastone, in the mountains. There really isn't much to identify this one landmark-wise, but you're essentially looking for a cave entrance with some ice blocking the path just inside.

Image 1 of 2 Your best bet is to follow the river and then head southwest (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) Look for a cave entrance with some ice you can smash (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

You can smash this, slide down the tunnel and grab the chest at the end to get the Plate Gloves of the Shadows.

Plate Boots of the Shadows location

Frostclaw Cave is just to the northeast of Everfrost Cave (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

You can find the Shadow Boots in Frostclaw Cave, directly northeast from the previous Everfrost Cave, along the river. You'll come to a waterfall you can drop down to the base of.