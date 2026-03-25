The Frostcursed Armor in Crimson Desert is perfect for those of you who enjoy dressing up like a lich king in some fancy undead plate. Besides looking incredible, this armor set boasts some of the best ice resistance I've seen in the game—perfect if you're planning to tame legendary horse Royler , or are just generally larking about consuming stamina in the colder regions of Pywel.

The helmet also grants daze immunity and the boots offer extra XP and climbing speed. The best bit? You don't need to defeat any tough bosses or overcome any trials, which is more than I can say for the equally good-looking Shadow Armor. All that said, here's where to find each piece of the Frostcursed Plate Armor in Crimson Desert.

All Frostcursed Plate Armor piece locations in Crimson Desert

There are five Frostcursed Armor pieces located in north Demeniss, relatively close to each other. Most of them are hidden behind waterfalls which you have to use the Stab skill to get past. Here's where to grab each, arranged in the most optimal order for travel.

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Frostcursed Plate Cloak location

The first piece is in the Sanctum of Expiation (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

You can find the Frostcursed Cloak in the Sanctum of Expiation in north Demeniss, directly east across the river from where it says Drakesfall Gorge in north Hernand— you'll be able to see the ruin on top of a hill.

First, you'll want to defeat the enemies in the sanctum to liberate the area, or try to sneak in I suppose, but after that, locate the central courtyard with the floor that collapses and look for a doorway off to the side with some stairs leading down to red-spiked roots. Burn these away with Blinding Flash .

Image 1 of 2 The Sanctum is at the top of the hill (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) Burn the roots with Blinding Flash, crawl down the passage, and turn right to find the chest (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

Now crawl inside, head down the passage, turn right (dodge to avoid the spike trap), and follow that passage to a treasure chest with the cloak inside and a Palmar Pill. At this point, I was trapped by the spikes, so I killed myself using them to respawn outside.

Frostcursed Plate Helm location

Head east from the Sanctum of Expiation to the Chattering Rocks (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

Heading east from the Sanctum of Expiation, you can find the Frostcursed Helm in the Chattering Rocks—it's a small set of ruined buildings with a pool at the centre. Close to the pool, you'll see a stone window with a ladder just to the left of it.

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Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) Burn the vine-covered doorway with Blinding Flash to grab the chest inside (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

To the left of that, in the shadowy, broken section of the building, you'll see some vines blocking a doorway that you can burn with Blinding Flash. Do so, head inside, and open up the treasure chest you find to get the Frostcursed Plate Helm.

Frostbursed Plate Gloves location

Now head east from the Chattering Rocks to Lunar Spirit Grotto (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

Next, you can find the Frostcursed Gloves in the Lunar Spirit Grotto, directly to the east of the Chattering Rocks, behind the waterfall at the mouth of the river leading east towards the town of Tariv. Jump down towards the base of the waterfall, where you'll spot a path leading up to it and a small pile of stones acting as a marker.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) Stab through the waterfall near the small cairn (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

You'll have to use Stab to get inside, so stand in front of the waterfall, hold shift (RB on controller) and then hold and release left mouse button (or Y on controller) to stab through. Inside, you'll find a treasure chest with the Frostcursed Plate Gloves and a Refined Palmar Pill behind it.

Frostcursed Plate Boots location

Travel northeast from the Lunar Spirit Grotto up the river to the Well of Tragedy Grotto (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

After the gloves, you can find the Frostcursed Boots in the Well of Tragedy Grotto just to the northeast of the Lunar Spirit Grotto. The easiest way to find this is to head east from the grotto, down the river towards Tariv, and then turn left up the next river to find a waterfall.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) Stab through this waterfall also by the small cairn (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

Same as before, look for the little cairn at its base, and then stab through to the other side to find yourself a chest and get the Frostcursed Plate Boots.

Frostcursed Plate Armor location

Head north across land from the Well of Tragedy Grotto to Mistshard Cave (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

Finally, you can find the Frostcursed Armor in Mistshard Cave, to the north across the land from the Well of Tragedy Grotto. Again, it's another waterfall, so find the base of it, look for the cairn, and stab through.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) Stab through this waterfall and then smash the rock immediately behind it with Force Palm to find the chest (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

This time there's also a rock you'll need to destroy with Force Palm immediately after. Head through, open the treasure chest, and that's it—you can now dress up like a lich king or a nazgul to your heart's content.