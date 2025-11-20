\n<p id="0304954d-26d2-45e2-86a1-c7064f26ab38">PCIe 5.0 SSD performance for PCIe 4.0 SSD pricing. That's what we're getting already this Black Friday, with Crucial's impressively quick, impressively affordable drives out-doing a lot of last-gen SSDs in terms of both pace and price.</p>\n<a id="elk-477e2f83-3984-43af-83c1-40afe8b98bfc" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><iframe allow="" height="600px" width="100%" id="" style="" data-lazy-priority="low" data-lazy-src="https://flo.uri.sh/story/3190995/embed"></iframe><a id="elk-264d54a0-5d5e-48c5-b61a-9338e37f6b0b" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><aside id="264d54a0-5d5e-48c5-b61a-9338e37f6b0b_0" class="hawk-root" data-editorial-currency="USD" data-editorial-price="89.99" data-editorial-was-price="139.99" data-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/e8pCxkG64iBpjZqbyHUiE7-200-100.jpg" data-link="https://www.amazon.com/Crucial-Internal-Compatible-Desktop-Software/dp/B0DZ5ZK225" data-link-text="View Deal" data-model-brand="Crucial" data-model-name="Crucial P510 | 1 TB" data-model-product-name="P510 | 1 TB" data-show-fallback="button" data-show-was-price="promoSaving" data-webp-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/e8pCxkG64iBpjZqbyHUiE7-200-100.jpg.webp" data-widget-introduction="&lt;p&gt;Though left in the dust by fellow PCIe 5.0 drive, the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.pcgamer.com/hardware/ssds/wd-black-sn8100-2-tb-nvme-ssd-review/&quot;&gt;WD Black SN8100&lt;/a&gt;, Crucial still can't be beat when it comes to balancing price against performance. Though not the speediest internal SSD, the P510 still offers proper Gen 5 performance for the cost of a Gen 4 drive&mdash;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.pcgamer.com/hardware/ssds/crucial-p510-nvme-ssd-review/&quot;&gt;check out our full review&lt;/a&gt;.&lt;/p&gt;&lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Key specs: PCIe 5.0 | Up to 11,000 MB/s read | Up to 9,500MB/s write&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt;&lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Price check: &lt;/strong&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.newegg.com/crucial-1tb-p510-nvme-2-0/p/N82E16820156427&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Newegg $114.95&lt;/a&gt; | &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.bestbuy.com/product/crucial-p510-1tb-internal-ssd-pcie-gen-5-x4-nvme-m-2-for-laptop-and-desktop/JX8PSKCR3W&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Best Buy $89.99&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt;" data-widget-type="deal"><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Crucial-Internal-Compatible-Desktop-Software/dp/B0DZ5ZK225">View Deal</a></aside><a id="elk-a2d6eff7-31d2-4bd6-9d76-b92e5dddf8cf" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><aside id="a2d6eff7-31d2-4bd6-9d76-b92e5dddf8cf_0" class="hawk-root" data-editorial-currency="USD" data-editorial-price="89.99" data-editorial-was-price="139.99" data-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/e8pCxkG64iBpjZqbyHUiE7-200-100.jpg" data-link="https://www.amazon.com/Crucial-Internal-Compatible-Desktop-Software/dp/B0DZ5ZK225" data-link-text="View Deal" data-model-brand="Crucial" data-model-name="Crucial P510 | 1 TB" data-model-product-name="P510 | 1 TB" data-show-fallback="button" data-show-was-price="promoSaving" data-webp-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/e8pCxkG64iBpjZqbyHUiE7-200-100.jpg.webp" data-widget-introduction="&lt;p&gt;Though left in the dust by fellow PCIe 5.0 drive, the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.pcgamer.com/hardware/ssds/wd-black-sn8100-2-tb-nvme-ssd-review/&quot;&gt;WD Black SN8100&lt;/a&gt;, Crucial still can't be beat when it comes to balancing price against performance. Though not the speediest internal SSD, the P510 still offers proper Gen 5 performance for the cost of a Gen 4 drive&mdash;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.pcgamer.com/hardware/ssds/crucial-p510-nvme-ssd-review/&quot;&gt;check out our full review&lt;/a&gt;.&lt;/p&gt;&lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Key specs: PCIe 5.0 | Up to 11,000 MB/s read | Up to 9,500MB/s write&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt;&lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Price check: &lt;/strong&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.newegg.com/crucial-1tb-p510-nvme-2-0/p/N82E16820156427&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Newegg $114.95&lt;/a&gt; | &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.bestbuy.com/product/crucial-p510-1tb-internal-ssd-pcie-gen-5-x4-nvme-m-2-for-laptop-and-desktop/JX8PSKCR3W&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Best Buy $89.99&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt;" data-widget-type="deal"><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Crucial-Internal-Compatible-Desktop-Software/dp/B0DZ5ZK225">View Deal</a></aside>