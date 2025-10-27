Black Friday gaming keyboard, mouse, and controller deals 2025: The very best offers on all things clicky
It's a month to Black Friday, but we're already hunting out the best bargains on keyboards, mice, and controllers for gaming.
Just four weeks. That's how long is left until Black Friday, the biggest sales event of the year, is upon us. For us PC gamers, that means Amazon and all the major retailers will have endless deals on keyboards, mice, and controllers, but you don't have to go searching through them all—we've done it for you.
👉 The best early Black Friday PC gaming deals right here 👈
Whether you're in the market for a high-end mechanical keyboard, an ultra-lightweight esports mouse, or a controller replete with Hall effect sticks and triggers, Black Friday will have something for every gamer, regardless of budget or needs. So just keep on scrolling and see what tempts you.
We have individually and independently tested 51 of the best gaming keyboards, 27 of the best gaming mice, and 28 of the best controllers in the past two years.
When is Black Friday 2025?
Black Friday 2025 kicks off Friday, 28 November 2028 and runs for three days over the whole weekend. But even then, the annual sales bonanza isn't over, as it will be followed by Cyber Monday (1 December 2025) and Cyber Week, until 5 December.
It won't just be Amazon dishing out the discounts, of course, as all the major retailers will have their own deals: Newegg, Best Buy, Walmart, and B&H in the US; Overclockers, Scan, Currys, and Laptops Direct in the UK. With so many sales going on, you'll be certain to find a keyboard, mouse, or controller that's just right for you.
Where are the best Black Friday keyboard, mouse, and controller deals?
Black Friday gaming keyboard US deals
Good mechanical keyboards don't traditionally come cheap, but this Redragon K552 is here to buck the trend. This model features good quality Outemu red switches, customisable 87 key RGB lighting and a durable metal and ABS construction. There's also anti-ghosting, splash resistance and a gold-plated USB connector, making this little marvel a hell of a lot of keyboard for not a lot of money.
Key specs: Tenkeyless | Mechanical Outemu Red Switches | User-defined RGB lighting
Price check: Best Buy $43.99
A teeny-tiny keyboard, but with some seriously impressive credentials. You can customise the lighting to your heart's content with Razer's Chroma RGB lighting, but the headline feature here is the inclusion of optical-mechanical switches, with key presses registered at the speed of light. It's also got oil-resistant PBT keypads and Razer Hypershift for all your favourite macros. A lot of cool features in a small-yet-premium feeling package, now at a great price.
Key specs: Tenkeyless | Razer optomechanical switch (clicky or linear) | Chroma RGB lighting
Price check: Best Buy $119.99
This Logitech G Pro comes with a lot of refined and clever features, giving you all the functionality with less of the fuss. It comes with a choice of key switches, a detachable Micro USB cable for easy portability, 3-step angle adjustment and a lot of customisation options in the G Hub software. Those backlit keys are on the subtle side of RGB lighting, and the Logitech comes off as a class act for less at this price. The TKL wireless is also on sale at $134.99.
Key specs: Tenkeyless | Mechanical | Lightsync RGB backlit keys
Price check: Best Buy $89.99
Considered to be the best low-profile mechanical gaming keyboard by us, thanks to great switches, super solid build quality, and great media controls, this is a great board only really let down by its usually high price. With $30 off, this becomes a more attractive package.
Key specs: Tenkeyless | Wireless | Low profile mechanical switches
Price check: Asus $199.99
Well, here it is. The tippity-top of gaming keebs, and our top pick for the best gaming keyboard overall right now—just substantially lower in price. Here you get excellent switch feel, impeccable gaming performance, sound dampening that actually works and a build quality that stands head and shoulders above most of the competition. A truly desirable object, for less.
Key specs: Numpad | Wireless | Hot-swappable mechanical switches
In our Logitech G915 X Lightspeed review, we praise this keyboard's excellent battery life, responsive keys, and great feel, and our biggest criticism is that it is quite expensive. Luckily, this deal solves our main problem. It has meaningful improvements over the standard G915 model, with a firmer board and better battery, and it's well worth the extra cash if you have it.
Key specs: Wireless | Low-profile mechanical switches | Linear
Price check: Amazon $199.99
Black Friday gaming mouse deals
Perfect as a starter or low-budget option with a list of useful features like 6 programmable buttons, Lightsync RGB effects and a ton of customisation via Logitech's G Hub software, this mouse proves that you don't need to go fancy to get a great gaming peripheral.
Key specs: Wired | 8,000 DPI | Right-handed
Price check: Best Buy $19.99
The Logitech G305 Lightspeed is our favorite wireless budget mouse—it's nothing fancy, but it's lightweight, has great battery life, and uses a killer sensor. The only thing to note is that this deal isn't necessarily that out of left field—the G305 hasn't been at full price for a while, but it's still worth snagging if you need a nice budget option with no frills in time for Christmas.
Key specs: Wireless | 12,000 DPI | Right-handed
Price check: Best Buy $29.99
This is a substantial discount on a tried and tested Logitech gaming mouse, with an astonishing amount of customisation potential. The G502 Hero uses the Hero 25K sensor for accuracy, 11 customisable buttons with onboard memory, and comes with five removable weights to adjust the feel for even the pickiest of competitive gamers. The two main buttons use mechanical switch tensioning to make every click feel satisfying, and the programmable RGB lighting finishes off this comprehensive package.
Key specs: Wired | 25,600 DPI | Right-handed
Price check: Best Buy $34.99
Sometimes simplicity is what you're looking for in a peripheral, and if all you want in your next purchase is something solid and reliable with a wireless connection and a standard load out of 5 buttons, this mouse is for you. It's got an accurate TrueMove optical sensor, dual wireless connections and a 400-hour plus battery life, all wrapped up in a smooth and sleek chassis. No frills at a good price. What's not to like?
Key specs: Wireless | 18,000 DPI | Right-handed
Price check: Best Buy $37.99
We gave this mouse an 85% in our review just earlier this year, praising its very low weight, huge battery life, and super-responsive feel. It doesn't have quite as many fun extras as competitors and can be a bit of a fingerprint magnet, but it is a super solid choice at just $70.
Key specs: Wireless | 26,000 DPI | Symmetrical
Price check: Best Buy $69.99
This extremely competitive gaming mouse is down to a pretty stellar price, here. It's also a fantastic gaming mouse, which my colleague Jacob swears by—he uses it every single day, and when he replaces it for a new mouse to review, he brings the Superlight right back in when he's done.
Key specs: 25K sensor | Wireless | 63 g weight
Price check: Amazon $94.99
The Superlight 2 has only recently been updated to a higher 44K DPI and 888 IPS, setting it even further apart from its predecessor. While the original Superlight is better value when the Superlight 2 is full price, with this discount in play, it's difficult to pick between the two. With the second version, you're getting a better sensor, higher polling, extra battery life, and Type-C charging.
Key specs: 44K sensor | Wireless | 60 g weight
Price check: Best Buy $139.99
Black Friday controller deals
This gaming controller remains our top budget pick for good reason, and this deal makes the case for it even sounder. In our review, James was particularly impressed by just how much GameSir crams into this affordable package, highlighting the controller's Hall Effect sticks and 2.4 GHz connectivity. It'd be nice if that package also included a USB-C charging cable, but still. The build quality can't stand shoulder to shoulder with Elite controllers, but for something both light in the hands and light on price, it's tough to argue against.
Key specs: Hall effect thumb sticks | 2.4G wireless | 10 h battery
We've already raved about Hall Effect joysticks and how they spell the end for the dreaded stick drift. In this wireless gaming controller, they're a welcome feature, but this handful of gaming hardware packs a few quirky surprises too. For instance, the triggers also benefit from a Hall effect, but not only that, there are extra bumper buttons. They're billed as fully remappable 'Fast Bumpers,' though their inner corner placement may not sit well for those with tiny mitts.
Key specs: Hall effect sticks, triggers | 2.4G wireless | 19 h battery