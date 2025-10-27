Black Friday gaming keyboard, mouse, and controller deals 2025: The very best offers on all things clicky

Just four weeks. That's how long is left until Black Friday, the biggest sales event of the year, is upon us. For us PC gamers, that means Amazon and all the major retailers will have endless deals on keyboards, mice, and controllers, but you don't have to go searching through them all—we've done it for you.

Whether you're in the market for a high-end mechanical keyboard, an ultra-lightweight esports mouse, or a controller replete with Hall effect sticks and triggers, Black Friday will have something for every gamer, regardless of budget or needs. So just keep on scrolling and see what tempts you.

When is Black Friday 2025? Black Friday 2025 kicks off Friday, 28 November 2028 and runs for three days over the whole weekend. But even then, the annual sales bonanza isn't over, as it will be followed by Cyber Monday (1 December 2025) and Cyber Week, until 5 December. It won't just be Amazon dishing out the discounts, of course, as all the major retailers will have their own deals: Newegg, Best Buy, Walmart, and B&H in the US; Overclockers, Scan, Currys, and Laptops Direct in the UK. With so many sales going on, you'll be certain to find a keyboard, mouse, or controller that's just right for you.

Black Friday gaming keyboard US deals

Redragon K552: $34.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Good mechanical keyboards don't traditionally come cheap, but this Redragon K552 is here to buck the trend. This model features good quality Outemu red switches, customisable 87 key RGB lighting and a durable metal and ABS construction. There's also anti-ghosting, splash resistance and a gold-plated USB connector, making this little marvel a hell of a lot of keyboard for not a lot of money. Key specs: Tenkeyless | Mechanical Outemu Red Switches | User-defined RGB lighting Price check: Best Buy $43.99

Save $5 Razer Huntsman Mini: was $79.99 now $74.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ A teeny-tiny keyboard, but with some seriously impressive credentials. You can customise the lighting to your heart's content with Razer's Chroma RGB lighting, but the headline feature here is the inclusion of optical-mechanical switches, with key presses registered at the speed of light. It's also got oil-resistant PBT keypads and Razer Hypershift for all your favourite macros. A lot of cool features in a small-yet-premium feeling package, now at a great price. Key specs: Tenkeyless | Razer optomechanical switch (clicky or linear) | Chroma RGB lighting Price check: Best Buy $119.99

Save $30 Logitech G Pro: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This Logitech G Pro comes with a lot of refined and clever features, giving you all the functionality with less of the fuss. It comes with a choice of key switches, a detachable Micro USB cable for easy portability, 3-step angle adjustment and a lot of customisation options in the G Hub software. Those backlit keys are on the subtle side of RGB lighting, and the Logitech comes off as a class act for less at this price. The TKL wireless is also on sale at $134.99. Key specs: Tenkeyless | Mechanical | Lightsync RGB backlit keys Price check: Best Buy $89.99

Save $33.50 Asus ROG Falchion RX Low Profile: was $169.99 now $136.49 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Considered to be the best low-profile mechanical gaming keyboard by us, thanks to great switches, super solid build quality, and great media controls, this is a great board only really let down by its usually high price. With $30 off, this becomes a more attractive package. Key specs: Tenkeyless | Wireless | Low profile mechanical switches Price check: Asus $199.99

Black Friday gaming mouse deals

Save $15 Logitech G203: was $34.99 now $19.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Perfect as a starter or low-budget option with a list of useful features like 6 programmable buttons, Lightsync RGB effects and a ton of customisation via Logitech's G Hub software, this mouse proves that you don't need to go fancy to get a great gaming peripheral. Key specs: Wired | 8,000 DPI | Right-handed Price check: Best Buy $19.99

Save $20 Logitech G305 Lightspeed: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Logitech G305 Lightspeed is our favorite wireless budget mouse—it's nothing fancy, but it's lightweight, has great battery life, and uses a killer sensor. The only thing to note is that this deal isn't necessarily that out of left field—the G305 hasn't been at full price for a while, but it's still worth snagging if you need a nice budget option with no frills in time for Christmas. Key specs: Wireless | 12,000 DPI | Right-handed Price check: Best Buy $29.99

Save $32 Logitech G502 Hero: was $69.99 now $37.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This is a substantial discount on a tried and tested Logitech gaming mouse, with an astonishing amount of customisation potential. The G502 Hero uses the Hero 25K sensor for accuracy, 11 customisable buttons with onboard memory, and comes with five removable weights to adjust the feel for even the pickiest of competitive gamers. The two main buttons use mechanical switch tensioning to make every click feel satisfying, and the programmable RGB lighting finishes off this comprehensive package. Key specs: Wired | 25,600 DPI | Right-handed Price check: Best Buy $34.99

SteelSeries Rival 3: $37.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Sometimes simplicity is what you're looking for in a peripheral, and if all you want in your next purchase is something solid and reliable with a wireless connection and a standard load out of 5 buttons, this mouse is for you. It's got an accurate TrueMove optical sensor, dual wireless connections and a 400-hour plus battery life, all wrapped up in a smooth and sleek chassis. No frills at a good price. What's not to like? Key specs: Wireless | 18,000 DPI | Right-handed Price check: Best Buy $37.99

Save $60 Logitech Pro X Superlight: was $149.99 now $89.99 at Best Buy Read more Read less ▼ This extremely competitive gaming mouse is down to a pretty stellar price, here. It's also a fantastic gaming mouse, which my colleague Jacob swears by—he uses it every single day, and when he replaces it for a new mouse to review, he brings the Superlight right back in when he's done. Key specs: 25K sensor | Wireless | 63 g weight Price check: Amazon $94.99

Save $40 Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2: was $179.99 now $139.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Superlight 2 has only recently been updated to a higher 44K DPI and 888 IPS, setting it even further apart from its predecessor. While the original Superlight is better value when the Superlight 2 is full price, with this discount in play, it's difficult to pick between the two. With the second version, you're getting a better sensor, higher polling, extra battery life, and Type-C charging. Key specs: 44K sensor | Wireless | 60 g weight Price check: Best Buy $139.99

Black Friday controller deals

GameSir Nova Lite: $24.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This gaming controller remains our top budget pick for good reason, and this deal makes the case for it even sounder. In our review, James was particularly impressed by just how much GameSir crams into this affordable package, highlighting the controller's Hall Effect sticks and 2.4 GHz connectivity. It'd be nice if that package also included a USB-C charging cable, but still. The build quality can't stand shoulder to shoulder with Elite controllers, but for something both light in the hands and light on price, it's tough to argue against. Key specs: Hall effect thumb sticks | 2.4G wireless | 10 h battery