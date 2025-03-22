Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer still - woman in the front seat of a car, looking out the back window while holding a wad of cash

The specter of a GTA 6 delay haunts the games industry: 'Some companies are going to tank' if they guess wrong, says analyst

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide’s getting a new roguelite wave defense mode that sounds a whole lot like a souped-up take on Killing Floor

Western outlaws with masks and guns

'Players don't explore': former Grand Theft Auto 6 and Red Dead Online designer lays out the perils of 'open world fatigue'

Nearly 2 years after its last update, the excellent Battle Brothers gets 'a bucket load of fixes' and free new content

Persona and Metaphor: ReFantazio's UI designer is open to accessibility options for players who find the stylish menus overstimulating: 'That is something we understand we'll need to work on and provide in the future'

Split Fiction is reportedly at the center of a bidding war for its movie rights

Seekers of Skyveil, the MOBA—extraction shooter mashup, is shutting down less than a month after release: ‘We have no choice but to bring this short journey to an end’

Gabe Newell is hooked on Stalker 2 and once he's got the fourth ending (!) will 'figure out what I'm going to play next'

Like a Dragon series director sums up why sidequests are essential to a great RPG with a single metaphor: 'a good main dish alone will not earn you a Michelin star'

Bethesda marks Oblivion's 19th with a sweetroll, a candle, and absolutely no happy birthday gift for fans eager for the still-unannounced remaster

Helldivers 2 composer recalls stomping around his apartment and channeling 'Super Patriotism' to capture Arrowhead's satirical vision in music: 'The satire works because the music believes it's a pure patriotic love without irony or criticism'

REPO dev says it wasn’t actually inspired by Lethal Company, and started as a singleplayer cleaning game: ‘It was nice, but far from what REPO is now’

'We made one big mistake': Destiny 2 developer reveals how a small team dedicated to player retention led to a 20 hour server outage and character rollback

assassin's creed shadows review

Assassin's Creed Shadows review

By Morgan Park published

LATE BLOOMER Excellent stealth and combat prevail against Shadows' dull story and forgettable cast.

Logitech G PowerPlay charging station mouse pad

Logitech G PowerPlay 2 review

By Jacob Fox published

Lotta dosh A downgrade over the first version in almost every way.

Fallout 76 ghoul screenshots

Getting to level 50 in Fallout 76 to become a ghoul actually isn't as daunting as it seems, which is why I created a new character

By Elie Gould published

Ghoul it up What's stopping you from losing your nose?

Assassin's Creed Shadows Makino Kurumazuka Kofun - Yasuke holding a large red explosive jar.

How to enter Makino Kurumazuka Kofun in Assassin's Creed Shadows

By Rory Norris last updated

Patience Break into this loot-filled kofun cave.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Tea Ceremony answers - Naoe about to sip tea from a bowl.

All Assassin's Creed Shadows Tea Ceremony answers

By Rory Norris published

Tea Party Successfully infiltrate the tea ceremony to find the Golden Teppo.

Colorful iGame RTX 5070 Ti Vulcan OC graphics card from various angles

Colorful iGame RTX 5070 Ti Vulcan OC review

By Dave James published

Too much, man Pinning the moniker of the god of fire to an overclocked graphics card has gone about as well as you might expect.

A collage of ultrawide gaming monitors against a blue gradient background, with a PC Gamer Recommended logo in the corner

Best ultrawide monitor for gaming in 2025: the immersive panels I recommend for PC gamers

By Jacob Ridley last updated

Expansive It's time to go wide... ultrawide: these gaming monitors are wider, brighter, and faster than ever.

A man turns away from an open window while monsters gather in the dark

Look Outside is a survival horror RPG where you absolutely should not look outside

By Jody Macgregor published

Don't Though you should talk to the monsters.

Assassin's Creed Shadows immersive mode - Naoe holding a tanto in her hand as two guards fall to the ground behind her.

Assassin's Creed Shadows immersive mode explained

By Rory Norris published

Immersive Immersive yourself in Shadows' sixteenth-century Japan.

Godwin, Hans, and Henry stand side by side. Godwin is saying something to them while hunched over slightly.

The best Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 mods: unlimited quicksaves, increased carry weight, instant herb-pickin'

By Christopher Livingston published

The Mackie CR3.5BT speakers and Mackie CR8SBT subwoofer on a pink background, with the PC Gamer recommended badge in the top right

Best PC speakers in 2025: from 2.1 systems to bookshelf bangers, these are the best gaming PC speakers

By Andy Edser last updated

Volume up Treat yourself to an awesome audio experience with the best PC speakers.

Two of the best PC joysticks, the Thrustmaster Warthog flight stick alongside a Logitech G X56 HOTAS, on a two-tone grey background

Best PC joysticks in 2025: these are my top picks for everything from flight sims to space shooters

By Dave James last updated

Locked On The best PC joysticks take you to new heights.

The Mackie CR3.5BT speakers next to the Mackie CR8SBT subwoofer on a carpeted floor.

Mackie CR3.5BT + CR8SBT subwoofer review

By Andy Edser published

Multitalented Forget plain gaming speakers, this set can do it all.

A chaotic battle in FBC: Firebreak.

Electrified sticky notes and spontaneous combustion: Remedy's new co-op shooter FBC: Firebreak is built for chaos and 'joyful discoveries'

By Robin Valentine published

OUT OF CONTROL "You should expect the unexpected from Remedy!"

Image of Yasuke striking an enemy in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows has convinced me that Ubisoft will never make a good RPG

By Fraser Brown published

Cosplaying an RPG I've reached the acceptance stage.

Project Zomboid - A player stands outside a blue van. A key icon above their head confirms they have hotwired the car.

How to hotwire a car in Project Zomboid

By Lauren Morton last updated

Ride or Die Don't get caught unprepared in the driver's seat or you'll be in for a world of hurt.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Twitch Drops - An upper-body shot of Yasuke standing in a battlefield at night, lit by a fire.

All Assassin's Creed Shadows Twitch Drops and how to get them

By Rory Norris published

Standby Earn free items just by watching your favourite streamer.

Packaging for Intel Core i5 13400F and AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D on a green background with a PC Gamer Recommended logo

Best CPU for gaming in 2025: these are the chips I recommend for gaming, productivity, and peace of mind

By Jacob Ridley last updated

Happy Cores Fire up your rig with the best CPU for gaming. More cores, more clocks, more of everything that matters.

Best open world games - A warrior on horseback looking at the Scadutree in Elden Ring

The best open world games

By Robin Valentine last updated

Assassin's Creed Shadows scouts increase - The scouts Monta and Shinobu standing next to eachother looking at Naoe, who's off-screen.

How to get more scouts in Assassin's Creed Shadows

By Rory Norris last updated

Scouting Party Increasing your number of scouts and figuring out how to replenish them is easier said than done.

Inzoi

It sure sounds like Inzoi will be multiplayer—eventually, in some capacity—according to comments by its developers

By Lauren Morton last updated

Social Life A realistic life sim with a little online fun would be a real coup for the genre.

Assassin's Creed Shadows knowledge rank - A close-up shot of Naoe with a determined facial expression.

How to increase your knowledge rank in Assassin's Creed Shadows

By Rory Norris last updated

Megamind Increasing your knowledge is a surprisingly complicated process.

A Samsung 9100 Pro SSD in both 2 TB and 4 TB sizes.

Samsung 9100 Pro 2 TB review

By Zak Storey published

Too late? Nearly two years on, and Samsung's first PCIe 5.0 drive is, well, average.

Fallout 76 ghoul screenshots

How to become a ghoul in Fallout 76

By Elie Gould published

No nonsense A guide for players who wish to rid themselves of their nose.

An Asus ROG Ally X and Valve Steam Deck against a colored background with a PC Gamer Recommended logo

Best handheld gaming PC in 2025: my recommendations for the best portable powerhouses

By Jacob Ridley last updated

Portable PC PC gaming has officially gone portable, and these handheld gaming PCs are mighty quick.

Inzoi

Inzoi's attempt to do everything has left it a shallow imitation of The Sims, and I'm not sure it understands what makes those games so special in the first place

By Mollie Taylor published

inZOINKS Inzoi throws a million things to do at you, but doesn't make any of them important.

assassin's creed shadows protector's armor

Grab this ridiculously overpowered Yasuke armor as soon as possible in Assassin's Creed Shadows

By Morgan Park published

ARMOR UP The Protector's Armor's unique perk is so good I kept it on for the majority of Shadows' 40-hour story.

Best Assassin's Creed Shadows skills - A close-up shot of Naoe wearing a blue floral outfit and headband.

Best skills in Assassin's Creed Shadows

By Rory Norris published

Master Unlock all the skills then make the perfect concoction for a build.

