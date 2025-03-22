The specter of a GTA 6 delay haunts the games industry: 'Some companies are going to tank' if they guess wrong, says analyst
Is Atomfall a British Fallout? A 1950's Stalker? A new direction for Rebellion? How is the combat? Is it actually a survival game? PC Gamer writer Josh Wolens is here to answer these questions and many more. After an hour and half of time with the game it has become one of our most anticipated games of the year so far.
Monster Hunter Wilds Review – Bigger, Wilder, Better? Monster Hunter Wilds is Capcom’s first PC and console dual release but does it streamline the formula, deliver seamless battles, and cinematic storytelling? Or does it strip away much of what made past entries like Monster Hunter Rise great?
2025 is going to be a hell of a year for first-person shooter fans. It's not just that we're getting more new shooters than you can fit in a magazine, but the sheer depth and breadth of what's coming is already beating a quieter 2024.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is many things; ambitious, peculiar, meticulous, funny. But one thing it never is is boring! Set in 15th century Bohemia, developer Warhorse Studios has gone out of its way to craft a dense and intriguing epic tailored to oddball tastes, especially if you're a system-loving sicko like our News Writer and reviewer, Josh Wolens. The game looks beautiful too, thanks to CryEngine, and scales surprisingly well to a variety of hardware. Could this game be a bona fide Bohemia Rhapsody?
Dune Awakening is a much anticipated new MMO from Conan developers Funcom. Fresh from a 7 hour hands-on preview in Oslo - perhaps the least Arrakis like place on planet Earth - our News Writer Joshua Wolens took to answered some of your questions.
Monster Hunter Wilds Final Preview - We got the chance to play the final preview build of Monster Hunter Wilds before the game ships at the end of February. These preview build features two new monsters that haven't been fightable in the either of the Betas, today we're hunting Nerscylla and Rompopolo, which Capcom has shown before today but not let anyone fight.
A new graphics card built for silicon austerity and a new era of AI rendering. Here is our Editor-in-Chief of Hardware Dave James to share his verdict.
Assassin's Creed Shadows was recently delayed again, Ubisoft citing a "renewed focus on gameplay quality and engaging day-one experiences". But that didn't stop them inviting PC Gamer's Morgan Park to a play a preview build of the hotly anticipated stealth action game last week.
This weekend marks the 20th anniversary of Resident Evil 4, one of the most legendary survival horror games ever created. Initially a Game Cube exclusive, Resi 4 would find its way to PlayStations 2, 3 and 4, Wii, Mac, phones, and of course PC, eventually being remastered in 2023. But what is it about this heart-pounding classic that keeps us coming back? How did something as seemingly mundane as a new camera behaviour revolutionise 3rd person action adventures forever? And why are the residents of its fictional Spanish village so...evil? PC Gamer's Midas Whittaker uncovers the full story here.
Upgrading your PC can seem daunting at first. But with games continuing to push the boundaries of graphics technology ever further, making sure your rig is armed with a capable GPU has never been more critical. Fortunately, swapping out your graphic card is one of the easiest upgrades you can do to your PC and gives the most immediate benefits in terms of increased framerates and extra crispy eye candy. Here, our resident hardware expert Dave James walks you through not only how to install your new graphic card, but what five games will push it to its limits.
Elden Ring: Nightreign is FromSoftware's next game, coming in 2025—and we've played it. This standalone spin-off throws weapons, enemies and bosses from Elden Ring into a new co-op roguelike set in an alternate version of Limgrave, with new "hero" characters with unique abilities replacing the usual RPG create-a-character. Here's what we learned from 6 hours playing Nightreign at FromSoftware's offices in Tokyo.
With so many great keyboard options out there, it can be hard to decide what's important and what's not. Fortunately, our resident hardware expert Dave James is here to help.
We searched the edges of the PC Game Pass cave to find some hidden gems. Let's dive into Warhammer 40,000 Boltgun and the blast you'll have shooting your way through the pixels.
The Illuminates are here! All the details on Helldivers 2's surprise update.
Indiana Jones returns to our screens (and our keyboards) in MachineGames' new action adventure game. But does it belong in a museum? PC Gamer Associate Editor Ted Litchfield delivers his verdict.
New issue out now with four special collector's edition covers to choose from! World-exclusive access to stunning dark new fantasy RPG, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Plus, Arc Raiders, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, gaming mice grouptest, and PC Gamer's Game of the Year Awards.
We searched the depths of the PC Game Pass pool to find some hidden gems. Let's explore why Journey to the Savage Planet's tightly curated spacefaring adventure is worth your time.
From tumbling railways to soothing scrambles, here's a list of some of the best cozy games that are not farming sims.
We explored the depths of the PC Game Pass pool to find some hidden gems. Let's get into why deckbuilding dice battler Dicey Dungeons will keep you coming back for more rolling combos.
This surreal rhythm adventure will have you dusting off the old Guitar Hero controller as you dive into the obscure.
This open-source roleplaying sandbox is all about trying to keep a complex space station running while being faced with constant sabotage.
PVKK will have you operating a massive planetary defence cannon from your retro-tech cockpit . There'll be plenty of buttons to push, levers to pull, and tough choices to make.
Welcome to the PC Gamer Top 100, our annual rundown of the best games you can play on PC today. This list is the culmination of months of discussion, negotiation and a handful of arguments—the passion of the PC Gamer team as our writers and editors wrangled to get their favourites into the list. We judge games based on a number of factors: Importance, Hotness, Playability, and, above all, Quality. Hopefully you'll discover some new favourites too. Enjoy!
Towerborne is an arcade brawler RPG from Stoic, developers of The Banner Saga series.
UFO 50 includes 50 games from the developers of Spelunky and their friends. Some solo and some local multiplayer.
Satisfactory is finally entering 1.0 after 5 years in early access.
You can now go fishing in No Man's Sky. The Aquarius update is free to download for existing players.
This roguelike deckbuilder uses a rigged claw-machine instead of a deck of cards to get you through a dungeon.
A time loop RPG where you live through the same 47 minutes over and over again.
The sequel to the acclaimed immersive underwater survival game will be entering early access in 2025.
This charming narrative puzzler will have you casually solving problems as you navigate its story-driven world.
You'll be facing off against swarms of Hormagaunts when Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 releases on September 9, 2024.
Join us for an exclusive look at Homestead, the new player housing feature coming to Guild Wars 2's next expansion, Janthir Wilds.
We're going back in time for a Doom prequel set in medieval times. You've still got guns, but now there's a shield that is also a chainsaw. Rip and tear indeed.
Action horror, genetic freaks, and new methods of survival warfare. We give you an exclusive look at the first gameplay reveal of Killing Floor 3. We sit down with the team at Tripwire to take you behind the scenes and find out what we can expect from the third instalment in the Killing Floor series.
The next instalment of the classic sim series, in Microsoft's words, "the most ambitious consumer flight simulator ever undertaken". It certainly looks the part, with this new trailer showcasing the game's breathtaking visuals.
We're one week away from the end of Destiny 2's Light & Darkness saga. In The Final Shape, players will journey into the Traveler to finally stop The Witness. It all launches on Tuesday, June 4.
The sci-fi RTS returns, but is Homeworld 3 a return to form for the series? Let's find out.
