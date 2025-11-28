The Elgato Stream Deck felt like a superfluous bit of tech to me before I actually got my hands on one. Now, months after finally setting one up, I still don't think it's a necessary bit of equipment for your desk, but if you're looking for a quick way to open up tabs, adjust settings in a stream, or perform macros easily, it's a great way to do so. It's pretty too, and super customizable.

We're curating all the Black Friday PC gaming deals right here

Effectively, it's a small controller that you can connect to Elgato's app to set up custom commands that you control with its many buttons. The addition of screens means you can set up folders, so you can have a ludicrous number of macros all assigned to the same device. Those screens aren't just pretty, but they signal whereabouts in your folders you are, so that you never lose track.

Searching through Amazon's Black Friday sales, I found that not only is the Elgato Stream Deck +, which I use, down to its lowest ever price, so too is its smaller, cheaper sibling, the Stream Deck MK.2. Both are worth considering if the Stream Deck seems like your kind of thing.

Quick list

The deals

Save $40 Elgato Stream Deck +: was $199.99 now $159.99 at Amazon The Stream Deck + got 82% in our review back in 2023, and for good reason. It looks neat, is super easy to use, and Elgato's software makes all those little buttons and knobs easy to reprogram. It also comes with a touch screen. One of the things I've valued in mine is how good Elgato's software is. My Stream Deck is not only loaded up with solid shortcuts but tied together with a lovely aesthetic, thanks to the ability to customize icons. Both the white and black models are included in this sale price. Key specs: 8 LCD buttons, touchscreen, four media dials

My Stream Deck of choice is the Stream Deck +. The media dials are pretty necessary for me, as I love to mess around with the volume of my rig, and a dial means you don't have to spam a button should you want fine control.

The touch screen definitely feels a tad more gimmicky to me, but it's certainly a satisfying addition to a great little device. I'd personally take the fewer buttons of the + in order to get those media dials, but the MK.2 is reasonably priced and the better option if you don't particularly care about a few dials.

Save $40 Elgato Stream Deck MK.2: was $149.99 now $109.99 at Amazon The MK.2 is a much simpler device, giving you more buttons than the Plus but removing the touchscreen and media knobs. In exchange, it has almost double the buttons. The joy of extra buttons is that your folders will now have more controls at once. Both devices look lovely on a desk, too. Key specs: 15 LCD buttons

If you want ultra simplicity with your Stream Deck, the eight-button Stream Deck Neo is down to $80 at Best Buy, and a much cuter little bit of tech.

It is worth noting that, if you aren't a PC power user, streamer, or don't want to change up the routines you've developed with your PC, a Stream Deck won't add much to your life. Some keyboards have enough reprogrammable buttons and dials to bypass the need for something dedicated.

Our Nick says that his Stream Deck is collecting dust as I type this, though I've used mine pretty much every day for the last few months.