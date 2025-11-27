Amazon has been killing it when it comes to board game deals. I should know, I'm practically searching for them on the daily. Call it a bad habit, but I've spent far too much money on board games in the past few years. Maybe this is why I can't afford a house. Thankfully, events like Black Friday roll around and, thanks to the masses of cheap board games, I can finally feel less guilty about padding out my board game collection with healthy deals, rather than padding out my credit card with more debt.

This year I've got a selection of classic and modern board game deals, everything from the grandfather of eurogames, Catan, now down to just $24.99 at Amazon; to cheap and cheerful games that don't involve too much brainpower, like Throw Throw Burrito at just at just $9.99.

Whether you're a "sit back and hope that RNGsus will bless me" kind of board gamer, or the "this must be the most efficient engine of all time or else I will cry" sort, there's a board game deal for you below this Black Friday. And I've even put them in vague order of pricing, from low to high, for your convenience.

The deals

Save $10 Twisted Cryptids: was $20 now $10 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Having tested Twisted Cryptids out for our sister site Gamesradar, I can safely say it's worth a go, especially at half price. It's a well-thought-out combo of deck building and hand management, with auto-shifting humans throwing your best-laid plans into disarray as you try to hide your shy cryptid. It's not only easy to learn, but is a unique addition to the family game collection. Key specs: 2–4 players | 60 mins Price check: GameNerdz $19.97

Save $5.01 Herd Mentality: Udderly Funny: was $24.99 now $19.98 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Here's one that's really good for larger groups, or herds if you will. With minimal pieces other than the lovely, squishy, pink stress cow for when you mess up, Herd Mentality is a great one for parties and getting to know how your compatriots think. The goal is to try to guess the same answer as everyone else, and not be the odd one out. It's simple, fun, and mildly ego-wounding. Key specs: 4–20 players | 20–30 mins Price check: Miniature Market $19.99

Save $21 Carcassonne: was $41.99 now $20.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ As one of the most classically good games of all time, there's not much I can say about Carcassonne that isn't already implied by the fact that every one of your board game friends already has a copy. Frankly, it's a staple, and if you can get it at half price, you most certainly should because this dominoes-like castle building bonanza is pure spatial logic fun. Key specs: 2–5 players | 35 mins Price check: Miniature Market $33.99

Save $7.50 Forest Shuffle: was $29.99 now $22.49 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Most everyone in my household has this at the top of their favorites list. Forest Shuffle is a delightfully simple engine builder with strategies abounding. It's easy to set up and teach, and although each individual engine can be as complex as you like, it's just as satisfying coming up with little stories about how your woodland is growing each time you drop in a fox, fern, or fungus. Plus, it has some of the most adorable nature artwork known to mankind. Key specs: 2–5 players | 60 mins Price check: Miniature Market $23.99

Save $27.51 Ticket to Ride: was $54.99 now $27.48 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ I've met masses of people who claim Ticket to Ride is their personal best board game selection, and I can understand the draw. The simplicity, the juggling of greed and fear, the trains. It's a game of pushing your luck to build the longest and most profitable train tracks across the board, and it's super easy to learn. This is the refreshed version, which contains not only larger cards, but also three new destination tickets and some new artwork, to boot. Key specs: 2–5 players | 30–60 mins Price check: Miniature Market $47.99 (original) / $54.99 (refresh) | Walmart $39.47

Save $12 Cascadia : was $39.99 now $27.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ A highly rated board game for nature lovers and anyone who loves a quick and simple strategy game. It takes very little time to learn, and involves expanding an ecosystem of your own making to score points. It's super family-friendly, and at the same time kinda educational. Key specs: 1–4 players | 15–30 mins Price check: Miniature Market $31.99

Save $25 Mysterium : was $54.99 now $29.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The spooky lovechild of Dixit and Clue/Cluedo, this game of psychic murder mystery is a test of your communication skills. At this price, it's worth it for the beautiful art alone, which conjures both rich atmosphere and dream-like surrealism. It's not the best for two players, in case you're looking for a more intimate game night, but with large groups it can be a superbly fun guessing game. Key specs: 2–7 players | 42 minutes (exactly) Price check: Miniature Market $43.99

Save $5 Finspan : was $50 now $45 at Miniature Market Read more Read less ▼ A highly rated board game for nature lovers and anyone who loves a quick and simple strategy game. It takes very little time to learn, and involves expanding an ecosystem of your own making to score points. It's super family-friendly, and at the same time kinda educational. Key specs: 1–5 players | 45–60 minutes Price check: Amazon $50 | Walmart $58.87

Save $10 Wyrmspan: was $65 now $55 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ My personal pick from the trio of Span games is Wyrmspan. It's a bold dive into dragon-infested caverns as you build up your engine with winged companions that gift you gold, meat, and even milk. With awe-inspiring artwork and a competition-enhancing guild board in place of Wingspan's dice-rolling, it's less random and far more skill-based. Definitely worth it even for a minimal 15% discount. Key specs: 1–5 players | 120 minutes Price check: Miniature Market $55 | Walmart $65