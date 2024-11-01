Black Friday gaming headset deals 2024: discounts and deals on headsets galore

Black Friday is now just a few weeks away and we are prepped for some of the best Black Friday gaming headset deals to come pouring in. As is the case every year, though the big day is near the end of the month, Black Friday deals tend to start around the start of November, and sometimes even as early as the end of October. If you've been holding out all year for a nice deal on a fresh set of cans, this is when to pull the trigger and also ensure your new toy arrives before the holidays.

When you're picking your new headset, it's important to know how you'd like to connect your new cans. Bluetooth, RF wireless, and good old-fashioned cables are all available, and it's becoming more common to see multiple types of connection on the same headset. Battery life is a high priority for any wireless headset, and there are plenty of models now on the market with 25 hours of runtime and more so you can think less about charging and more about enjoying your games.

Also vital for many gamers is the inclusion of a decent microphone so your friends won't make fun of you for sounding like you're phoning in from the moon. Directional audio is also important, particularly for competitive gamers, so the inclusion of 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound support may be something to consider if you want to stop your opponents from sneaking up behind you and ruining your day.

👉We're curating all the best pre-Black Friday PC gaming deals right now👈

And of course, there's style, comfort, and audio quality itself to consider. There are a lot of great options here no matter your preferences, and many modern headsets are great not just for gaming audio but for musicality as well. Pick well and it really is possible to get a headset that does it all.

We round up and curate the best gaming headsets and specifically the best wireless gaming headsets all year long, and are constantly reviewing the latest models to make sure our advice is up-to-date and current for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and beyond. Our aim is to make sure you end up with a fantastic headset at the lowest possible price, so with all that said and done, let's get going with the deals live right now.

When is Black Friday 2024? Black Friday takes place on the final weekend of November, which means that it will start on November 29, 2024. Then, the deals here will carry through to Cyber Monday on December 2, if they haven't sold out by that point. However, if you just can't wait for the big day, you will start to see deals basically from the start of November all the way through to December. If you get to early deals quickly enough, you might be able to snap something nice up at a good discount.

Black Friday wired gaming headset deals

Price check: ➖

Crosair HS65 | 50 mm drivers | 20-20,000 Hz | Closed-back | Wired | $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon (save $20)

The Corsair HS65 was an excellent value headset before it saw a discount, which means it's even more of a steal right now at just under 50 bucks. It's an excellently made headset with a super clear microphone. The HyperX Cloud Alpha below outperforms it but that price difference is nothing to sniff at.

Price check: 🔼

Razer BlackShark V2 X | 50 mm drivers | 12-28,000Hz | Closed-back | Wired | $59.99 $43.99 at Best Buy (save $16)

The Razer Blackshark V2 X features a detachable cardioid mic, 7.1 surround sound and a 50mm set of well-balanced titanium drivers. It's a solid and dependable bit of gear, and while this isn't a gigantic discount we still think this price represents great value for money for such a high-performing headset.

Price check: 🔽

HyperX Cloud Alpha | 50 mm drivers | 13-27,000 Hz | Closed-back | Wired | $99.99 $84.99 at Amazon (save $15)

Earning the top spot in our best gaming headsets list, the HyperX Cloud Alpha is super comfortable and sounds impeccable. The mic can't flip to mute like some of the fancier offerings but this is excellent value, even at full price. Price check: Best Buy $86.99

Price check: 🔼

HyperX Cloud III| 53 mm drivers | 15-25,000Hz | Closed-back | Wired | $99.99 $70.63 at Amazon (save $29.36)

While this might not be the hugest saving in the world, this HyperX Cloud III wired headset with over $20 off retail pricing is a good deal. When we reviewed this set of cans the only fault we could really find was with the price, so for this sort of money it's definitely worthy of some serious consideration.

Price check: ➖

SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC | 40 mm drivers | 10-40,000Hz | Closed-back | Wired | $249.99 $169.96 at Amazon (save $87.99)

SteelSeries has a reputation for making fantastic gaming headsets, and this Arctis Pro + model is certainly no exception. It's got a crystal clear bidirectional mic, a super comfortable "ski goggle" fabric headband, and some great-sounding drivers, but the real thing to pay attention to here is its dedicated DAC+ amplifier with an OLED screen. This headset sounds absolutely brilliant as a result, and should jump straight to the top of your list at this price.

Price check: ➖

Massdrop x Sennheiser HD 6XX Headphones | 40 mm drivers | 10-41,000Hz | Open-back | Wired | $219 $199 at Drop (save $20)

A hot collab between Drop and Sennheiser, the HD 6XX headphones are essentially a variant of Sennheiser's ever-popular HD 650s in misty midnight blue. They have the same sound profile as the HD 650s—a nice, crisp, and clear response on the mids and highs—meaning you're set for some seriously nice audio for a seriously decent price.

Our state-of-the-art price-searching bots are all over the web, tracking down the best prices all the time. That means this list will be regularly curated multiple times each day.

Black Friday wireless gaming headset deals

Price check: ➖

Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED | 40 mm drivers | 20-20,000Hz | Closed-back | Wireless | $79.99 $47.99 at Amazon (save $30.11)

This Logitech headset is a great entry point for those on a budget looking for a wireless solution and comes with a surprising set of features for the money. There's Dolby Atmos support, 18 hours of battery life, and a lightweight design, meaning these cans will stay comfortable for longer play sessions. The built-in microphones are not the best-sounding things we've ever heard but are perfectly functional, and at this price, we think this set makes a solid budget option.

Price check: ➖

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro | 50 mm drivers | 12-28,000Hz | Closed-back | Wireless | $179.99 $129.99 at Amazon (save $80)

This isn't the latest model but still one of our most beloved headsets. The refresh is grand and all, with a longer battery life and improved mic, but the original is still a great wireless headset, with the same excellent TriForce drivers delivering great audio. None of that awful Razer green nonsense here, either. These are comfy, stylish and come in sleek black or what we like to call the Stormtrooper aesthetic for the same price.

Price check: ➖

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless | 50 mm drivers | 15-21,000Hz | Closed-back | Wireless | $199.99 $129.40 at Amazon (save $70.56)

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless is one of our all-time favorite gaming headsets for many reasons, but there's a big headline feature to talk about here: 300-hour battery life. No, we didn't make a typo. 300 hours of gaming goodness on a single charge, excellent DTS:X Spatial Audio, and premium comfort features make this headset an absolute stunner of a buy at this price. In fact, when we reviewed it the only major negative we could find was a slightly uninspiring microphone. Absolutely worth a serious look this one, at any level of discount.

Price check: 🔽

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro + GameDAC | 40 mm drivers | 10–40,000Hz | Closed-back | Wireless | $349.99 $270 at Amazon (save $79.99)

SteelSeries has a reputation for making fantastic gaming headsets, and the Arctis Nova Pro is where the company brings together all its know-how. From incredible comfort to smashing sound quality and isolation, and hot-swappable batteries that charge within the DAC cross battery dock. It's multi-connection, so you can quickly switch between Bluetooth or 2.4 Wi-Fi on Xbox and PC.

Our hard-working price-searching bots are working night and day to find the very best wireless gaming headset deals on the internet.

Black Friday wired gaming headset deals in the UK

Price check: 🔼

HyperX Cloud Alpha S | 50 mm drivers | 13-27,000Hz | Closed-back | Wired | £119.99 £90.66 at Amazon (save £29.33)

Though we weren't huge fans of the mixer and 7.1 surround sound, we loved almost every other part of this pretty excellent headset in our HyperX Cloud Alpha S review. They sound great, are super comfortable over long sessions, and have a nice aesthetic.

Price check: ➖

Corsair HS55 Surround | 50mm Drivers | 20Hz - 20,000Hz | Wired | £69.99 £49.98 at Amazon (save £20.01)

Considering its budget-friendly price tag, Corsair's HS55 delivers an impressive package of quality audio and a good build quality. Not often will you find such a well-rounded headset going for so little. The microphone sounds great and can be flipped up out of the way when you don't need it.

Our hard-working price-searching bots are working night and day to find the very best wireless gaming headset deals on the internet.

Black Friday wireless gaming headset deals in the UK

Price check: ➖

Logitech G435 Lightspeed | 40mm drivers | 20-20,000Hz | Closed-back | Wireless | £74.99 £49.99 at Amazon (save £25)

This Logitech headset is a great entry point for those on a budget looking for a wireless solution, and comes with a surprising set of features for the money. There's Dolby Atmos support, 18 hours of battery life, and a lightweight design, meaning these cans will stay comfortable for longer play sessions. The built-in microphones are not the best-sounding things we've ever heard but are perfectly functional, and at this price, we think this set makes a solid budget option.

Price check: 🔽

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core | 40mm drivers | 20-22,000Hz | Closed-back | Wireless | £79.99 £64.99 at Amazon (save £15)

HyperX make some of our most recommended headsets, and this Core edition of the Cloud Stinger has a load of great features at a very reasonable price. Virtual 7.1 surround, a swivel-to-mute-microphone, onboard audio controls and durable steel sliders make this a sleek and svelte package for a budget price tag.

Price check: ➖

HyperX Cloud III Wireless | 53 mm drivers | 10-21,000Hz | Closed-back | Wireless | £169.99 £97 at Amazon (save £72.99)

The HyperX Cloud III is a super solid headset that struggled to stand out among its competition at its full price. However, with over 70 pounds off, this is an excellent find. As pointed out in our HyperX Cloud III review, it "is a worthwhile update to the classic Cloud II", and more deserving of the upgrade at this price point.

Price check: ➖

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro | 40mm Drivers | 20Hz - 20,000Hz | Wireless | £329.99 £284.60 at Amazon (save £45.39)

SteelSeries have a reputation for making fantastic gaming headsets, and this Arctis Nova Pro model is certainly no exception. It's got a crystal clear mic, immersive audio, and can be connected to different devices simultaneously, thanks to the dual 2.4GHz dongle and Bluetooth connectivity.

Our hard-working price-searching bots are working night and day to find the very best wireless gaming headset deals on the internet.

What should I look for in a Black Friday gaming headset deal? Before you throw open your wallet, knowing what features are most important to you in a gaming headset is good. Consider how long you will wear it per day and for what purpose. If you play a lot of FPS games, it's worth investing in a headset with surround sound to you can pinpoint enemies and a noise-canceling mic, so your teammates don't have to listen to your mechanical keyboard going click-clack. If you're going wireless, consider dropping RGB lighting down your priority list, as it'll sap battery life like nobody's business. Otherwise, if you're looking to stand out among streamers, a wired RGB headset will surely hypnotize those fans into subscribing.

Will prices drop any lower? There are always reasons to hold off on making a new purchase whenever you are thinking about making one. Whether it's the potential for a new generation of techie goodness on the horizon—either cutting prices on existing models or delivering tangible higher performance—or because there might be an imminent sale like Black Friday looming. When picking out the early Black Friday PC headset deals we take all of this into consideration, and where we think prices on something might significantly drop on the big day itself we simply won't recommend it. But all of the products here we either believe won't significantly drop much further in terms of their pricing, or are just good deals that we wouldn't hesitate recommending if you wanted to make a purchase today.